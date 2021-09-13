Reese Witherspoon, on Instagram the post of support to Kamala Harris

The face is the smiling one of a brunette girl, portrayed composed for the school yearbook. His eyes are small, narrowed to the point that recognizing their color is almost impossible. Who would become, yet, could not know. He almost couldn’t dream it. Because the elegant little girl, with her white dress and her hair tied back, had no ambitions as an actress. “This morning, I woke up thinking about a precise moment in my childhood,” she wrote on Instagram Reese Witherspoon, posting the photo of herself as a child.

View this post on Instagram I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, “I want to be the first female President of the United States of America. “Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said,” I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese “. My thoughts today are with woman in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! 🇺🇸 #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 12, 2020 at 8:59 am PDT

“In third grade, the teacher asked us who we wanted to be once we grew up, I raised my hand and said: “I want to be the first female president of the United States of America”. Some of my classmates laughed, but the teacher looked me in the eye and said, “I’ll be the first person to vote for you, Reese”», Said the actress, explaining how today« My thoughts are with the women of our country, especially the black and mulatto ones. Women who have seen their mothers keep their families, their communities, their cities and states together. Now, you know that all of you can work hard, dedicate your life to public affairs, and use your every day to help others. Now, you know that you can be an extraordinary player in an ascent that leads you to be named Vice President of the United States of America. Today, history has been made, ”Reese Witherspoon wrote again, dedicating a hashtag to Kamala Harris and one to the promise to “watch her back.”

READ ALSO

US presidential elections, Biden chooses Kamala Harris as deputy

READ ALSO

Reese Witherspoon: “Every woman can be a mother differently”

READ ALSO

“Little Fires Everywhere”, the summer series