Refuge! Evaluna presented her new single with an emotional message

UNITED STATES – This Wednesday, March 23, Eva Luna He came with a release that completely captivated his fans. She premiered a musical project entitled “Refugio” and did not go unnoticed. It is a beautiful letter that, apparently, is linked to her Christian faith. “It is a feeling that I sing upwards, but that it is also being sung to me, from within,” she assured.

In less than a day, the video clip adds 712 thousand views on the YouTube platform. “After two years of feeling accompanied by this song, I can say that I feel honored that it is now in your hands. I hope that it accompanies you and serves as a refuge for you like me ”, was the letter that the artist shared to make it known that her single was already available.

“Come, if you are here, I lack nothing. Come, my storm with you calms down and I give you, from my hand, what I have been, what I am and what I will be. Come. If you are here, I lack nothing. I am a half glass and you are like the sea. A rain from above that cleanses me and fills me drop by drop”, says part of the beautiful song performed by Eva Luna.

Evaluna released her new song titled “Refugio”

In the middle of the launch, the Venezuelan has received recognition from her father, Richard Montanerand her beloved husband, Camilo. “All my admiration for her. For being the backbone of this home that we are. For being a free, honest, real artist, a reflection of light that comes from within”, the Colombian pointed out in a publication on Instagram.

Fans have also voiced their opinions regarding the new song by Eva Luna. “Beauty that caresses the soul”, “The lyrics, the video, you. I loved her”, “What peace that theme conveys”, “Eternal love for your voice”, “Thank you for giving us so much” and “It makes me feel like I am in a safe place” were some of the reactions that could be seen.