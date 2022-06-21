Regé-Jean Page may return in season 3 of The Bridgertons

MADRID, June 21. (CultureLeisure) –

Regé-Jean Page rose to fame in the First season of The Bridgertonsbut the actor left the series after a single delivery. Though has not appeared in season 2, rumors suggest that could go back to fiction.

According to The Sun, Regé-Jean Page is in negotiations to return to The Bridgertons in season 3. “Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to leave the series after the first season and move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the bosses of the series. Nothing has been formally agreed upon yet, but stay tuned,” a source told the outlet.

Page’s departure provoked a flurry of speculation about his future like James Bond. He has been one of the favorites to replace Daniel Craig, but it was recently revealed that Idris Elba returned to the top spot to take on the role of agent 007. “Things are very much up in the air at the moment, but this is going to be an exciting year for Regé-Jean, for sure,” the source told The Sun.





Rege-Jean Page gave life to Simon Basset in eight episodes of The Bridgertons. The artist has premiere pending The invisible agent, a film by Anthony and Joe Russo in which he will share shots with Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film will arrive on Netflix on July 15. In addition, it is also part of the Cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis and Chloe Coleman. The release date has been set for March 3, 2023.