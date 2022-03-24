Rege-Jean Page turned down a lot of money for being in The Bridgertons 2

Next Friday lands on our screens the second (and long-awaited) season of ‘The Bridgertons’, the drama inspired by the nineteenth century in which a bourgeois family lives some other love drama interspersed with fashion of the time and royalty. Can we ask for more? The first batch of episodes was a complete success and became for a time the most watched series in Netflix history, in part due to the chemistry of its protagonists: Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page. Unfortunately, the last of these two, which gave life to the Duke of Hastings, will not be part of the upcoming chapters.

A news that felt like a jug of cold water to the followers of fiction, who could not understand why Page had tired so quickly of the character that gave him worldwide fame. After many intertwined news, we knew thanks to a close source that released the bombshell to ‘Page Six’ the reason for his departure: creative differences with the creators of ‘The Bridgertons’. To make it simpler, apparently his character did not have all the prominence that he expected in the second season and given this circumstance he decided to refuse to be part of the story. Later, after the Duke of Hastings initially passed unnoticed by the plot, the production approached the actor and made him a juicy offer to appear, presumably, in three or five episodes. However, he again said no.

How much money did you turn down?

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the bosses of the series offered him 50,000 dollars for an episode, about 45,000 euros. Namely, of having appeared in the five episodes proposed, 225 thousand euros. An amount that apparently is no longer attractive enough, given the ‘boom’ that he has experienced and all the subsequent offers he received after participating in ‘The Bridgertons’. According to this same medium, the 34-year-old would have chosen to focus fully on his film career, putting television series in the background. At the moment we know that he has finished recording the Netflix movie ‘The Gray Man’ alongside celluloid stars such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas; as well as the film adaptation of the legendary series ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, along with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

Brief reminder: the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ will park the protagonists of its first batch of episodes and will focus on the love life of Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne’s brother who promises to bring us good drama. Do you want to know more? Here we tell you everything we know about the second season.

