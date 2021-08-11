News

rejected request to free herself from the “condition of prisoner” – Corriere dell’Umbria

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Britney Spears, 39, was rejected by the Los Angeles court. request to free themselves from legal protection to which it has been subjected for thirteen years. The confession in tears, the protests of the fans, the solidarity of the Hollywood world have not served to convince the judges, at least for now.

Manu Chao, over two hours of music at Monte Cucco: delirium for Clandestino and Desaparecido

Let’s take a step back. In recent weeks Mathew Rosengart, the new lawyer of the pop singer, among the most famous and awarded in the history of music, has tried to give a turn to his battle for freedom filing with the Court of Los Angeles the request for revocation of the conservatorship from the hands of Jamie Spears, father of the singer. The lawyer proposed that the time to free Britney from the legal protection of the father are accelerated significantly. This is starting from the next hearing, set for September 29. Rosengart urged the Court to bring the date forward. A judge, however, refused the lawyer’s request to speed up the hearing time to discuss the revocation of guardianship. Yet the legal grounds were far from frivolous. Rosengart reminded the Court that his client has now been under the guardianship of his father for 13 years, that for almost a year he has been trying to regain possession of his life, and above all that in June he gave a long speech in court. A request for help and a complaint to the control that her father is exercising over her.

Loading...
Advertisements
Clementino, after many flirtations comes love with Martina Difonte: It drives me crazy | Photo

Her father, Jamie Spears, will continue to manage the star’s life, and her assets, as she has done since 2008, since a judge had decided that the singer, suffering from mental disorders, was not able to look after herself. In previous hearings the pop star had told his dramatic condition of her father’s prisoner, to the point of not even being free to go alone to the gynecologist or to go out with her boyfriend.

Charlene against the luxury of Monte Carlo, Alberto farewell? Now she fights for rhinos | Videos and photos


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

452
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
431
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
415
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
359
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
331
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
321
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
318
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
309
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
306
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
289
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top