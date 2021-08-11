rejected request to free herself from the “condition of prisoner” – Corriere dell’Umbria





Britney Spears, 39, was rejected by the Los Angeles court. request to free themselves from legal protection to which it has been subjected for thirteen years. The confession in tears, the protests of the fans, the solidarity of the Hollywood world have not served to convince the judges, at least for now.





Let’s take a step back. In recent weeks Mathew Rosengart, the new lawyer of the pop singer, among the most famous and awarded in the history of music, has tried to give a turn to his battle for freedom filing with the Court of Los Angeles the request for revocation of the conservatorship from the hands of Jamie Spears, father of the singer. The lawyer proposed that the time to free Britney from the legal protection of the father are accelerated significantly. This is starting from the next hearing, set for September 29. Rosengart urged the Court to bring the date forward. A judge, however, refused the lawyer’s request to speed up the hearing time to discuss the revocation of guardianship. Yet the legal grounds were far from frivolous. Rosengart reminded the Court that his client has now been under the guardianship of his father for 13 years, that for almost a year he has been trying to regain possession of his life, and above all that in June he gave a long speech in court. A request for help and a complaint to the control that her father is exercising over her.

Loading... Advertisements





Her father, Jamie Spears, will continue to manage the star’s life, and her assets, as she has done since 2008, since a judge had decided that the singer, suffering from mental disorders, was not able to look after herself. In previous hearings the pop star had told his dramatic condition of her father’s prisoner, to the point of not even being free to go alone to the gynecologist or to go out with her boyfriend.



