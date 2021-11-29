relapsed! Now ready other checks – SOS Fanta

The bad news has been confirmed. There was a risk of relapse for Robin Gosens and so it was, Gasperini had talked about it after the victory against Juve. The exams were originally scheduled for Sunday, but they took place today. And this is the response of the first investigations (waiting for those of tomorrow): “Robin Gosens carried out an MRI scan this afternoon for the thigh problem that has been keeping him away from the fields since the beginning of October. For Atalanta, however, there is no good news: the German outsider had a relapse and will return to Gasperini’s disposal in 2022 ″, he explains Sky.

Gosens’ 2022 is practically over for too Bergamoesport, which speaks of “calendar year virtually over for Robin“. However, reference is made to new diagnostic investigations scheduled for tomorrow, additional checks after the tests carried out this afternoon. “The outcome is the following: relapse. Therefore, the muscular condition was not recovered after the “important” injury to the biceps of the right thigh suffered in the first leg in Bergamo against Young Boys on 29 September in Champions League Group F “, writes Bergamoesport.

The exact recovery times are not yet disclosed. It is the same injury, but “further diagnostic tests will be needed to establish the extent of the ‘relapse’ muscle for Robin Gosens “, reports theHandle which speaks of a player at high risk for the last matches of 2021. It is therefore a relapse, but still to be ‘quantified’: only after new exams will it be understood whether he will have to stay out for another two months (this is the fear) or if this time will be able to return in less time. The hope is obviously the latter, that this time the muscle injury is less serious than the first. But only tomorrow will we know the recovery times and therefore if he can return immediately after the break at the beginning of January or later (or miraculously at the end of December). But in the meantime, a first verdict from the exams has already arrived today, it has relapsed.

