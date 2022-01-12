Relativistic interstellar travel with guests on board

The distance traveled by the Voyager probes in 45 years condensed into a few days. This is one of the promises of Starlight, a project born more than ten years ago with the aim of building spacecraft capable of reaching the stars closest to the Earth in a very short time. The key to success is to leave the fuel tank on the ground, thanks to the photonic propulsion. Not only that, part of the project concerns the inclusion, in these spacecraft that can travel at 25 percent of the speed of light, of living beings capable of supporting the journey in conditions of suspended animation. It seems like a sort of re-edition of the film Interstellar? The project, especially as regards the biological question, is discussed in an article recently published on Acta Astronautica. Media Inaf interviewed one of the authors, Philip Lubin, a professor at the University of Santa Barbara, California.

One of the limitations that has made it impossible to plan interstellar travel so far is technology: it is not possible, with the technology currently used in space missions, to reach speeds that allow you to cross the boundaries of the Solar System and reach the nearest stars in a reasonable time. What is your idea for solving this problem?

“Our idea is to use photonic propulsion, a new method in which high-intensity light is used to propel small future spacecraft at relativistic speeds.”

How long have you been working on this project? And what goals have you achieved?

“We started the program in 2009 with initial exploratory funding from NASA and have since continued with further contributions from a number of private foundations. We built a series of lab demonstrations focusing on the concept of building a array extremely large-scale lasers that remain on Earth, the Moon or even in orbit. We are starting with the development ofarray of lasers to Earth to prove the concept. It will take decades of work to perfect the technology, but so far it is working extremely well. We have published approximately 60 technical articles on our program and laboratory progress. On our website there are all our articles and updates ».

What kinds of living things could your spacecraft house?

“We are focusing on very small animals (C. elegans, rotifers and tardigrades) that can be put into a state of suspended animation (metabolic zero) known as cryptobiosis. Animals that can sleep indefinitely without food or water. One of them was recently revived after about 24 thousand years in suspended animation induced by natural processes ».

How do you plan to protect these living beings during the journey?

“These animals are extremely robust, very resistant to radiation, and can sleep in the cold void of interstellar space. We protect them from the strong radiation field that accompanies relativistic flight by placing them in a protected area behind the spacecraft’s radiation shield. We talk about the effect of radiation on these small animals in the article we published this week. Cold isn’t a problem when they’re in their suspended animation state either. They awaken “upon arrival” through a careful process of warming and hydration ».

What about acceleration instead?

Acceleration is not a problem, nor are cold or emptiness, at least as long as they are in their state of cryptobiosis (suspended animation). Part of the biological program is rather focused on understanding the long-term effects. ‘

What would be the goal of a future mission, an exoplanet? In this case, could there be a risk of contaminating the environment?

“At the moment we are not concentrating on landing on an exoplanet and contamination, for now, is not a concern, also because given the very high speed of the spacecraft, the impact energy would be very high, so there would be no risk. , even if you accidentally land on an exoplanet. In the future, however, we plan to study whether it is possible to spread – propagate – life beyond the solar system ».

What are the next steps of the project? What will you focus on?

«This study is part of a generational project to project power through direct energy, from light, over large distances. One application is ultra-high-speed flight to enable interstellar robotic missions one day. Carrying small life forms is a natural extension. This is a very complex system that will take decades to perfect. So far the technology is working as we had hoped, but there is much more to be done. We are just beginning, as a human species, to undertake exploration away from our home and possibly propagate life along with this exploration. In our article we have listed many short-term applications of this technology, such as the possible use of a variant of our technology to push humans to Mars, or to design robotic missions in the outer solar system, much faster than is currently possible. . There are many applications that can be enabled long before interstellar capacity is reached. The program has a long-term roadmap towards interstellar flight but with many short-term practical applications ”.

Do you think such a mission could be extended, in the future, to involve human beings? Or will this project remain a demonstration of the feasibility of reaching and sending small living things out of the solar system in a reasonable time?

“Our goal is not human flight, but rather small robotic missions. Human beings are fragile and currently cannot be put into suspended animation. We are high maintenance and massive beings. Smart machines are a better choice for this type of exploration. Unfortunately, it’s not like the many science fiction movies we see. It is a complex and difficult problem to solve ».

To know more: