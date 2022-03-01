This February 28 at night, users of different social networks, mainly on Twitter, reported a Facebook crash. Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on the current status of various sites, confirmed that the social network had problems.

“User reports indicate that Facebook is having problems as of 8:52 pm EST,” Downdetector said on its Twitter account. The portal also said that Facebook Messenger also reported a drop.

The problems, according to the mentioned platform, were 73% with the server connection, 17% with publications, and 10% with the login.

On the other hand, Twitter users, with the hashtag #FacebookDown, reported that, when entering Facebook, especially from the cell phone, a sign appears that says “the page is not available at this time.”

Other Internet users, for their part, reacted with humor to the fall. Some, in fact, mentioned that at first they thought it was an error in their devices.

