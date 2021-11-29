Resident Evil 4 Remake, actor would have let slip a first image

Of Resident Evil 4 Remake we speak at alternating moments, with a succession of fleeting presumed news to periods of silence quite substantial.

We do not yet know precisely what will become of the awaited re-proposal of the fourth chapter of Capcom’s survival horror, which has already been the protagonist of several ports and remakes.

Resident Evil 4 it is also one of the most loved chapters of the entire series, so adored by fans that it was produced in a VR version, designed specifically to take advantage of all the features of this technology. A version that, however, has caused discussion due to content that has been cut and modified compared to the original game.

Now, however, an indiscretion has appeared according to which theactor who lends his voice to the character of Wesker would post a first image of the remake.

A screenshot was taken of the concept art and subsequently posted on Twitter by the user BewareCreepyVAs.

The artwork shows the look Wesker is supposed to be in Separate Ways, the minigame included in the game in almost all of its versions.

Apparently the actor directly DC Douglas would have shared the image with fans, although it is not known if this is really true or not as Capcom has not yet released any statements on the matter.

In support of the veracity of the image, however, it seems that Douglas’s Twitter account, after the image was released, has been removed.

Here is the offending post:

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new # re4remake , but he also sent out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @ dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK – Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021

At this point the rumors about the existence of Resident Evil 4 Remake they become more and more insistent and it may not take long to know something for sure about the project.

While waiting for the announcement of the remake, however, fans will be able to feast their eyes on a really not bad object dedicated to Leon Kennedy (even if it costs an eye).

Staying on the subject Resident Evil 4 VR instead, a beloved free DLC for the virtual reality version of the fourth chapter has recently been unveiled and the release date is not too far away.