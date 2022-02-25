Residents of states with a low level of covid-19 will be able to stop wearing masks in public

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students, will be able to safely take a break from wearing masks, according to new recommendations U.S. officials released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations and measures for communities where covid-19 infections are declining, placing less emphasis on test results and more attention on what What happens in hospitals?

The new system changes the face of the CDC’s risk map quite a bit and places more than 70% of the country’s population living in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can now stop wearing face masks, the agency explained.

The agency still recommends the use of masks for everyone, including students, who live in areas where the risk of contracting covid-19 is high. That is, about 37% of all counties in the country should continue to wear masks, which represents approximately 28% of Americans.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transport and indoor spaces at airports, train stations and bus stations. The CDC’s guidelines for other indoor spaces are not binding, meaning each city or institution—even in low-risk areas—can set its own rules. The agency adds that people with symptoms of covid-19 or who have tested positive for the disease should not stop wearing face masks.

With increased immunity, thanks to both vaccination and the effects of an infection, the overall risk of contracting the disease with severe symptoms is now lower overall, the CDC said.

“Of course, anyone can wear a mask at any time, if they feel safer wearing one,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a news conference. “We want to make sure our hospitals are okay and people aren’t coming in with serious illness … Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out how sick people are in their community and make a decision.”

Since July, the CDC’s transmission prevention recommendations for communities have focused on two measures: the rate of new Covid-19 cases and the percentage of positive test results during the previous week.

The change comes as almost every state in the country where indoor mask orders had been in place to contain the winter surge of the omicron variant have been withdrawing them as cases decline. In some places, mandates have been lifted altogether, while in others, mask requirements in schools and medical facilities remain in place.

