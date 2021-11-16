Restrictions in Europe are returning

A few weeks ago some European countries have begun to introduce new restrictions to counter the recent increase in coronavirus infections, which is occurring throughout the continent: these are the first after months in which the curve of new infections had dropped significantly, and the old limitations had been progressively removed. In this sense, Italy had moved first of all: in September it had introduced the compulsory Green Pass in schools and on long-distance trains and buses, and in mid-October it had extended it to all workers.

At that time they seemed exceptional measures, among the strictest in Europe: today this is no longer the case.

In general, the increase in cases of contagion in Europe is not comparable to that of the autumn of a year ago, especially where the vaccination campaign is working better. In fact, the most consistent increases are taking place in Eastern European countries, where vaccinations are still far behind and where the data on hospitalizations and deaths are higher. Even where the numbers are more under control, however, the increase in infections is worrying and pushing governments to react with new restrictions.

The first to introduce them were the Netherlands, where in the last week more than 580 cases have been recorded per 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to about 100 at the beginning of October.

A sort of “partial lockdown” has been in place in the country since November 13, albeit with much less stringent measures than the lockdowns imposed in the hardest months of the pandemic in much of the world. Bars, restaurants and hotels must close at 8pm and “non-essential” businesses at 6pm, sporting events must be held behind closed doors and visits to private homes are limited to a maximum of four people. However, cinemas and theaters may remain open. The government has also strongly advised to work from home whenever possible.

The restrictions will last at least three weeks and will affect the entire population, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In the country, which has just over 17 million inhabitants, 82.4 percent of people over 12 have completed the vaccination course. To make a comparison, in Italy where the inhabitants are about 60 million, the vaccinable population that has completed the cycle is 84.2 percent.

After the Netherlands, the country that has adopted the strictest restrictions in recent days has been theAustria, where infections have increased very rapidly in the last two weeks (from 185 per 100 thousand inhabitants per week at the end of October to almost 900 in the last week). However, unlike in the Netherlands, the Austrian government has decided to reserve the restrictions only for the unvaccinated population.

Since November 15, all people over 12 who have chosen not to get vaccinated even if they can do so can leave the house only for reasons of absolute necessity, such as going to work or shopping. However, these restrictions are quite extensive, considering that in the country only 65 percent of the vaccinable population (out of about 9 million inhabitants) has completed the vaccination cycle.

In Denmark on November 12 the “coronapas” was reintroduced, a certificate similar to our “Green Pass”. The “coronapas” was introduced in April to access bars, restaurants and other public places (not just those indoors), but the government had removed the obligation in September, thanks to the excellent performance of the vaccination campaign: now it has decided to re-enter it for all those over 15 years old, to cope with the increase in infections.

There France has instead reintroduced the obligation of masks for all elementary school students from 15 November (until now it was mandatory only in 61 departments out of 101), and from 15 December those over 65 years of age will have to receive a third dose of vaccine to preserve the validity of the “Green Pass”.

In Germany, where 67.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, on Monday the Robert Koch Institute – which has the task of monitoring all the coronavirus data in Germany – said that in the last week the incidence of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants has reached 303, the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

To counter this increase in cases, SPD, Verdi and FDP, the three parties that are working to form the new governing coalition, have agreed to present a bill in parliament that plans to introduce a “Green Pass” like the Italian one for access public transport and workplaces. The proposal will be voted on Thursday by the Bundestag, the German parliament.

