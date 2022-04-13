Resumption of training and youth contracts

This Tuesday, April 12, the players of Paris Saint-Germain took over the management of Camps des Loges. Indeed, it is today that the Red and Blue resumed training after 2 days of rest. It was also an administrative day for the young people, who for 3 of them signed their first contracts or extended it for others. Finally, the club from the capital has put forward its Club Tour. Back to today’s posts:

Registration open for the summer internships of the #PSGAcademy Handball! 🤩🤾 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/FWElSVVhzt — PSG Handball (@psghand) April 12, 2022

Younes El Hannach has signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ The central defender is now linked to the capital club until June 30, 2025. 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the extension of Lucas Lavallée for an additional year. ✍️ The young goalkeeper is now contracted until 2025 with the Red and Blue. 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022

Naoufel El Hannach signs an apprenticeship contract with Paris Saint-Germain, until 2024. ✍️🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/XdOGMemh1g — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022

the @PSG_inside is renewing this season with the CLUB TOUR, the 100% PSG experience for young footballers in the Paris region. 🆒⚽️ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022

Throwback to the launch party of the 2th Club Tour 🏟️❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/bPckE17Yer — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022

🔛⚽️ 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠! pic.twitter.com/cFznvDBjHT — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 12, 2022