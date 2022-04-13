Entertainment

Resumption of training and youth contracts

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

This Tuesday, April 12, the players of Paris Saint-Germain took over the management of Camps des Loges. Indeed, it is today that the Red and Blue resumed training after 2 days of rest. It was also an administrative day for the young people, who for 3 of them signed their first contracts or extended it for others. Finally, the club from the capital has put forward its Club Tour. Back to today’s posts:

Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts Images of PSG this Tuesday: Resumption of training and youth contracts

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘The Girl from Plainville’: Who is Michelle Carter and what was her sentence?

2 mins ago

Everything we know about the MET Gala 2022

14 mins ago

Björk stars in new trailer for The Northman

25 mins ago

This is the single apartment that Amanda Seyfried has put up for sale in Manhattan

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button