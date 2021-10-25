Retrospective on Arthur Penn at the Rome Film Fest

The retrospective, curated by Mario Sesti, of the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest was dedicated to Arthur Penn.

An in-depth study of the work of one of the greatest masters of American cinema with particular attention to aesthetics, language and techniques that have made him an example for subsequent generations of filmmakers.

There are not many directors who, like him, have directed important actors such as Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Ann Bancroft, Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. And certainly not many authors can say that they have received the visit of “legendary” filmmakers such as Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut on the set, as he himself tells in the Mise en scene with Arthur Penn by Amir Naderi, which was screened in its entirety during the retrospective. Like all great directors, Arthur Penn was not such because he possessed an unmistakable style, but because he was able to defuse, make his own and make transparent, any style: that of the western (Wild Fury – Billy Kid – 1958 -, Little Big Man – 1970 -, Missouri – 1976), from the gangster movie (Bonnie & Clyde – 1967) and noir (Target at night – 1975).

Getting to know Arthur Penn’s work also means getting to know cinema better. For example, Penn’s films have perhaps some of the most beautiful endings in the history of cinema, able to sink forever into the memory of those who have seen them: unforgettable, for example, those of Little Big man and of Target at night. «The best memory I have of him is when I accompanied him to the hotel after the meeting at the Auditorium in Rome in 2004. I see him as thin as a charcoal sketch, walking away into the hall with a light raincoat tight at the waist. That small, soft, kind and smiling man, with such a difficult childhood and inflexible rigor, so welcoming in conversation and so keen in pointing out the wrongs of the world, was simply one of the greatest living directors. As one of the greatest actors on this planet, he had the air of knowing it well and at the same time of not caring about it at all, ”declared Mario Sesti.

The films of A. Penn (1922-2010) screened during the retrospective at the Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese, were Wild Fury – Billy Kid (The Left-Handed Gun, 1958), with a young Paul Newman at the beginning of his career, Lita Milan, John Dehner, Hurd Hatfield, James Congdon and James Best, The Miracle Worker (1962), with Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke, Victor Jory, Inga Swenson, Andrew Prine, Mickey One (1965), with Warren Beatty, Alexandra Stewart, Hurd Hatfield, Franchot Tone, Teddy Hart, Hunting (The Chase, 1966), with Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Angie Dickinson, Robert Duvall, Bonnie and Clyde (1967), with Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Michael J. Pollock, Estelle Parsons and Denver Pyle, Alice’s Restaurant (1969), with Arlo Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, James Broderick, Pete Seeger, Lee Hays, Michael McClanathan, Little Big Man (Little Big Man, 1970), starring Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway, Chief Dan George, Martin Balsam, Richard Mulligan, and considered – along with I will kill Willy Kid (1969) by Abraham Polonski, A man called a horse (1970) by Elliot Silverstein, Blue soldier (1970) by Ralph Nelson, White man … go with your God! (1971) by Richard C. Sarafian, Red crow… not you will have my scalp! (1972) by Sydney Pollack – as one of the best pro-Indian and anti-militarist westerns of the so-called New Hollywood of the late 1960s / early 1970s, Target at night (Night Moves, 1975), with Gene Hackman, Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren, Harris Yulin, Edward Binns and James Woods, Missouri (The Missouri Break, 1976), with Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Randy Quaid, Kathleen Lloyd, Frederic Forrest, Harry Dean Stanton, Four Friends (1981), with Craig Wasson, Jodi Thelen, Michael Huddleston, Jim Metzler, Lois Smith and Reed Birney, Target (1985), with Gene Hackman, Matt Dillon, Gayle Hunnicutt, Josef Sommer, Victoria Fyodorova, Penn & Teller Get Killed (1989), with Penn Jillette Teller, Caitlin Clarke, David Patrick Kelly, Leonardo Cimino, Bill Randolph.

Finally, on Saturday 23 October, a “Conversation on Arthur Penn” took place, a round table led by Mario Sesti and Giorgio Gosetti, with video interventions by Enrico Ghezzi and Mario Martone, and in which Donatello Fumarola (di Out of Hours) and the director Francesco Calogero.