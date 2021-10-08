Reunion for Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse at the Uncut Gems premiere

Last night there was the premiere of Uncut Gems and for the actor and star of the film it was a doubly emotional moment: in addition to the debut of the film that could earn him an Oscar for best actor, Adam Sandler he also revised Cole Sprouse, who together with his twin Dylan starred alongside him in Big Daddy: A Special Dad.

In the 1999 comedy, also with very moving tones, Sandler plays the role of Sonny Koufax, an immature and jobless adult who on any day of his life made of videogames and sandwiches at McDonald’s receives an unexpected visit from Julian, a five-year-old boy played by Sprouse twins who claims to be her son. From there a series of adventures will begin that from the simple daily life will lead the two to forge an intense bond, which will culminate in the adoption of Julian.

Sandler was thrilled to see the very young colleague again, but when asked if he had ever thought of shoot a sequel to Big Daddy he answered: “I would never propose a project like that to Cole now – he’s doing just fine on his own. “

It does not seem, therefore, that we will see Scuba Diving, Julian’s favorite toy, on the big screen, also thanks to the age of Sprouse, now twenty-seven, and his busy schedule on the set of Riverdale, which has just wrapped up its fourth season.

Check out the first trailer for Uncut Gems, the film shot in collaboration with Netflix, one of Sandler’s most mature and intense works, which he describes as “a love letter to the city of New York.”