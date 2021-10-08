News

Reunion for Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse at the Uncut Gems premiere

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Last night there was the premiere of Uncut Gems and for the actor and star of the film it was a doubly emotional moment: in addition to the debut of the film that could earn him an Oscar for best actor, Adam Sandler he also revised Cole Sprouse, who together with his twin Dylan starred alongside him in Big Daddy: A Special Dad.

In the 1999 comedy, also with very moving tones, Sandler plays the role of Sonny Koufax, an immature and jobless adult who on any day of his life made of videogames and sandwiches at McDonald’s receives an unexpected visit from Julian, a five-year-old boy played by Sprouse twins who claims to be her son. From there a series of adventures will begin that from the simple daily life will lead the two to forge an intense bond, which will culminate in the adoption of Julian.

Sandler was thrilled to see the very young colleague again, but when asked if he had ever thought of shoot a sequel to Big Daddy he answered: “I would never propose a project like that to Cole now – he’s doing just fine on his own. “

Loading...
Advertisements

It does not seem, therefore, that we will see Scuba Diving, Julian’s favorite toy, on the big screen, also thanks to the age of Sprouse, now twenty-seven, and his busy schedule on the set of Riverdale, which has just wrapped up its fourth season.

Check out the first trailer for Uncut Gems, the film shot in collaboration with Netflix, one of Sandler’s most mature and intense works, which he describes as “a love letter to the city of New York.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
951
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
865
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
855
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
855
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
853
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
833
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
786
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top