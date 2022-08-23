Reveal MILLIONARY figure that Margot Robbie was paid to star in the Barbie movie

the beautiful australian Margot robby became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood after it was revealed millionaire figure what they paid the producers of the tape Barbie to become the flesh and blood doll for star the movie which is brand new.

margot robbie is in the best moment of his career about to be Barbiein addition to being the best paid, is one of the modern icons in cinema after her role as Harley Quin in the two versions of the Suicide Squad and more recently in ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood‘, a film in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio, all directed by Quentin Tarantino in one of the jewels of modern cinema.

But the real place where margot robbie became a world-class actress under the orders of Martin Scorsese, in the film ‘Wolf of Wall Street’, where she served as the trophy wife of Leonardo Di Caprio and thanks to her beauty she captivated the film industry that now it puts her as the highest paid actress.

According to leaks from various media in the United States, with the millionaire figure what they paid a margot robbie for being Barbie on the movie of the character, becomes the highest paid actress of the moment in Hollywood.

In addition to margot robbie as the protagonist of Barbieactor Ryan Gosling will also be part of this film that is expected to hit theaters around the world in the summer of 2023.

This is the millionaire figure that Margot Robbie was paid to star in the Barbie movie

The producers of the movie of Barbie they are so sure of the success that the tape will have they paid a millionaire figure a margot robbie to star in the story, which so far is one of the most anticipated for 2023, as we will see the best-selling doll of all time reach the real world for the first time.

The millionaire figure what will you receive Margot robby for being Barbie will be $12.5 million, which puts her at the top of Variety’s list of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood in which a huge salary gap is shown in the industry because Ryan Gosling, Barbie’s partner in the film, will receive the same payment as Robbie without being the leading role.