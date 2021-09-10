revealed the reason behind the absence of Will Smith

The manufacturer of The Suicide Squad explained why Will Smith didn’t return to play Deadshot in this new adaptation of the DC comic

Despite The Suicide Squad has made it clear on more than one occasion that he does not have almost nothing to do with the previous adaptation of the comic, the absence of Will Smith, who played Deadshot in 2016, certainly didn’t go unnoticed. On the other hand, several cast members of the version directed by David Ayer were instead reconfirmed: Viola Davis it’s Amanda Waller again, Margot Robbie took over as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman those of Rick Flag and, finally, Jai Courtney returned to play Captain Boomerang.

The reason of non-participation a The Suicide Squad by Will Smith, as ComicBook.com points out, was revealed in a recent interview by Peter Safran, one of the producers of the film. The latter, in this regard, he has declared:

As for Will Smith, I think it was really more a question of timing. We knew we had to start shooting in September because, frankly, we knew from before the other people that James Gunn was coming back and doing Guardians of the Galaxy. So it was really important to start shooting right then and Will wasn’t available, and that made it easier. What are you going to do? Not available. This is also a good thing because, frankly, it helps to separate this from the first film more clearly.

There exit date from The Suicide Squad in Italy it was set for next 5th August. The film was directed by James Gunn, best known to the general public for being the director of Guardians of the Galaxy And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. For Gunn, it’s about the first collaboration with the DCEU.

