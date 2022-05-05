Reversal of the Central Bank: it prohibited Banco Galicia and other entities from selling cryptocurrencies

Change of position of the BCRA on cryptocurrencies 21. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Central Bank will prohibit entities of the financial system today from operating with cryptocurrencies, after Banco Galicia and Brunbank announced days ago that they would begin to sell them with the endorsement of the entity chaired by Miguel Pesce.

Central Bank sources told Infobae that the board of directors will decide this prohibition in the usual meeting that takes place on Thursdays, despite the fact that days ago it had been indicated that the operation was not prohibited. The National Securities Commission (CNV) is analyzing a similar measure, sources from the organization it leads indicated. Adrian Cosentino.

In the afternoon, the Central reported that “Financial entities may not carry out or facilitate their clients to carry out operations with digital assets, including crypto assets and those whose yields are determined based on the variations that they register.which are not regulated by national authority and authorized by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA)”.

Financial entities may not carry out or facilitate their clients to carry out operations with digital assets, including crypto assets and those whose yields are determined based on the variations that they register (BCRA decision)

“The measure ordered by the Board of Directors of the BCRA seeks to mitigate the risks associated with operations with these assets that they could generate for users of financial services and for the financial system as a whole. The BCRA recalled that the activity of financial entities must be aimed at financing investment, production, marketing, consumption of goods and services required by both domestic demand and export”, he indicated.

“The different actors involved in the operations with these assets may not be established in the country, which could generate departures from the general regulations,” considered the BCRA.

“In May 2021, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and the National Securities Commission (CNV) published an alert in order to provide information on possible implications and risks that crypto assets may entail, as well as recommend a prudent attitude in order to mitigate an eventual source of vulnerability for users and investors”.

In that publication, it was highlighted that “crypto assets can be defined as a digital representation of value or rights that are transferred and stored electronically using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) or other similar technology.”

In addition, “”some of the risks associated with this type of operation were mentioned: its high volatility, the risks associated with operational disruptions and cyber attacks, money laundering/financing of terrorism and potential non-compliance with exchange regulations, the absence of safeguards and complete information that the current regulation provides for the users of financial services and the cross-border nature of the operations”.

48 hours ago, Banco Galicia reported that it was launching “a new and innovative service for its customers, offering the purchase, sale and custody of cryptocurrencies in a simple, secure way and in one place. Customers will be able to operate with Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Ripple (XRP), cryptocurrencies with which this project begins, although it does not rule out expanding the range of digital currencies in the future”.

“This service is launched after an arduous evaluation of the different crypto assets and taking into account the high demand from customers. “More than 90% of people say they know cryptocurrencies and even many of them see them as an investment and the financial future. We carried out a survey of our clients and more than 60% want to incorporate these assets into their investment portfolio, with the youngest public being the one that most demands them. Taking the data as a basis and that the center of our decisions is based on the experience and needs of our clients, this motivated us to promote this project”, explained Ariel Sanchez, Manager of Investment Products and Nicolás de Giovanni, Mr. Product Manager of Banco Galicia.

“The cryptocurrencies with which Banco Galicia will operate in this first instance are those linked to projects with practical uses such as blockchains, smart contracts, registries/ledgers, among others. One of the characteristics is that due to the volume operated daily and monthly, liquidity will be guaranteed to clients. In addition, the entire proposal focuses on providing the greatest security to customers through the offer of the most stable projects and with proven uses, such as Ripple XRP, a network of payment processors that has agreements with Standard chartered, BOFA, Amex, among others. Galicia chose a portfolio that makes up the TOP 6 among thousands of different cryptocurrencies”.

“In a simple way and prioritizing the customer experience and their security, customers will be able to operate with cryptocurrencies as easily as setting up a fixed term or a Fima fund. The client will enter Online Banking from his PC or his cell phone and, in the investment section, he will have the option of operations with cryptocurrencies enabled. The purchased coins will be seen in the investment dashboard like any other asset, funds, bonds, shares, fixed terms and will be part of a comprehensive experience of your own asset management”.

“Given the high volatility of this financial asset, those clients who have a moderate or risky risk profile will be able to operate. Those with a conservative investor profile should consider whether it is a suitable asset for them, and those with a moderate risk profile should have a more limited position in their total portfolio. On the other hand, only those who have a transactional profile validated by the bank will be able to operate, this means that they have declared income, for example: assets received in the bank”, concluded the entity.

“Already they allow to operate with cryptocurrencies?”, asked the user Víctor Zapata and arrived at the bank. “We hope you are ok. We tell you that it is already possible to operate with cryptocurrencies, in case you have any questions about the process you can write us by private message and we will gladly help you. Have a beautiful Monday. Greetings. Jacqueline”, they confirmed from the official tweeter.

“Revolutionary. They screwed them up with the ‘make a fixed term in Galicia’ and here you have them. I greatly admire traditional banking that innovates. Congratulations Galicia”, he tweeted. Lucas Lach, former vice president of the Central Bank. The one who does not seem to agree so much with the operation is the libertarian legislator Ramiro Marra: “How are you going to buy cryptos for Galicia? Are you crazy baby? ”, He wrote in the network of the little blue bird.

That day, from the Central they highlighted: “ There was no regulation change. It is not prohibited. The BCRA maintains the position of the joint statement with the CNV” and they referred to a statement with the National Securities Commission that indicated: “BCRA and CNV alert on the risks and implications of crypto assets.”

“Although cryptoactives currently do not show significant levels of acceptance and use in Argentina, the speed of developments and the growing interest in them make it necessary to adopt a precautionary attitude towards them,” they stressed then and warned that “they are not legal tender”, are very volatile, are exposed to “operational disruptions and cyberattacks”, to “fraud, incomplete information and lack of transparency” and to “risks of money laundering and financing of terrorism and potential non-compliance with exchange regulations” .

Brubank, the 100% digital bank of the former Citi John Bruchou, also allowed similar operations. “We launched crypto trading so that users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as stablecoins. Everything from your Brubank bank account. We work with Lirium as a partner in a development that we have been facing since the end of 2021″, they highlighted from the bank.

