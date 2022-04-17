Review Katy Perry’s 2022 Shoe Collection

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Katy Perry has been my best performer for a while, let’s say since 2008. Not only does she have a great voice, but she’s also a true fashion icon. In 2017, Perry launched the Katy Perry collection for those, like her, who want bold, bold footwear at an affordable price. Now, while Perry may be known for her extravagant wardrobe (think, for example, the iconic hamburger dress she wore to the MET Gala in 2019), Katy Perry Collections offers offerings that are both casual and creative for all occasions.

On March 29, the brand launched its spring collection with new products featuring different variations of the brand’s beloved Meadow Classic platform, gold pumps, scalloped shells, sneakers and more. I had never tried Katy Perry Collections shoes before, but was able to get my hands on a pair and wanted to share my thoughts.

As someone who’s always on my feet, whether at a media event or a press conference, I’m a big fan of heels and sneakers – comfort is key. A stylish pair of heels is my favorite, followed by a comfortable pair of sneakers. That said, it’s hard to find shoes that fit my size because I’m a size 11 female. I know, I have big feet.

However, most styles in the Katy Perry collection, including the spring line, are available in sizes 5-11 with half sizes available. I love that the size range is quite inclusive as it gives more people like me the opportunity to purchase these amazing and stylish shoes. Oh, and my favorite color is pink, so the pair I tried on was pink. However, there are many color options available like black, blue, red, green, etc., as well as many fun patterns.

I’m usually not a person who wears really high heels because I often can’t walk and they hurt my feet. However, the Golden Pumps caught my eye because they have low heels (which I can definitely handle).

My feet slipped easily in the shoes and I was completely reassured. To this day, I’m still obsessed with the pink and white gingham pattern. It gives the shoes a classic, nostalgic look that I love. Now, the website doesn’t specifically say they cater to wide shoes, but as someone with wide feet, I had no problem getting my foot in the shoe. It was a little warm, but not so hot that I felt like my feet were curled up. On the contrary, they felt secure and like I didn’t lose a shoe if I walked quickly.

I love how close to the ground I feel, but I still have a heel push – you know what I’m talking about. The heel has the ability to give you that confident and powerful walk and The Golden Pumps are no exception. Plus, the midsole is fun. It provides enough support and comfort for my feet to support my body weight, which isn’t always easy.

All in all, the Katy Perry Collections spring collection is a great choice for those who aren’t afraid of color and the truest version of themselves. As someone who likes to express themselves through fashion, I love the colors, patterns, and styles available. In addition, the shoes seem extremely comfortable. That’s not to say my heels won’t hurt after a while, but they’re comfortable enough that I can wear them for a few hours with no problem, says the senior brownie. the.

Spying Product selection is independent and prices reflect what is available at the time of publication. Subscribe to our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more transactions. If you buy something from our items, we may earn a small commission.