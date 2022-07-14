REVIEW | Sinister Twin, a film that is nothing like what you expect

In Sinister Twin Classic horror movie elements like twins, a move, possessions and rituals are included, as well as the cold forests of Finland to weave a strange and confusing story.

Mexico City, July 14 (However).- The offer of films of various themes grows over time, these include films that touch on themes of fear and suspense such as Sinister Twina tape that Heart Films brings to theaters this Thursday.

The story of the film retraces the steps of Rachel, a troubled woman who lost one of her twins in an accident, so she, along with her husband Anthony and her son Elliot, move to a house far from everyone in Finland to rebuild their lives. Everything seems to be calm but Rachel will face the truth of her son and the forces that seem to want to take control of him.

The film features performances by Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Tristan Ruggeri and Barbara Marten, directed by Taneli Mustone.

The fascination for the twins and the bond they share seduces in horror stories and although it seems that the title of the film is already revealing everything to us, it is not, so we must pay close attention to the plot and what is going on happening, to every detail.

There are some good points about this film, one is the performances: Teresa Palmer plays a mother tormented by the death of her son and you can really see the pain that her character is going through, while Steven Cree plays a worried and intrigued husband.

Another aspect to highlight is that of the landscapes of the cold Finnish forest, and that the story is presented as an interesting proposal in which nothing seems to be what one thinks.

The theme of the pain of motherhood and fatherhood stands out, even if it is a glimpse, the pain of the father is also presented when losing his son, the bond between the characters, the silence that seems to reign and the path towards what would mean a healing .

Despite having good intentions, the film seems to be divided into two, what is needed is a piece that makes everything join a kind of gear because although it presents the classic elements of scary movies such as the twins, the forest, a move, Finland and what seem to be sects (it is inevitable to think of midsummer), the paranormal element, some possessions and a desolate mother, it just seems that having so much makes the film feel confused and without a clear direction.

With Sinister Twin there are many more loose ends than answers and it leaves you wanting to know more about the people of Finland, about the elements and symbols, about the history.

The tape surprises, without a doubt, in the end there will be that question of what did I just see? and it will remain in the mind for a while while the story is analyzed, the outcome and all the elements are digested.

Sinister Twin It is a strange and confusing film, to see it you have to be clear that it will not cause you to jump out of your seat because of fright or cause nightmares, you will be able to enjoy a beautiful photography by Daniel Lindholm and the good performance of Teresa Palmer that seems to sustain everything .

If the idea is to see something out of the ordinary in scary movies and that does not leave anyone indifferent, this is an option, if it is not like that and scary movies are not on the list of favorites, it is better to let it go .