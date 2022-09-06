Reviews: Review of “Once Upon a Genius” (“Three Thousand Years of Longing”) + Interview with director George Miller and the stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton (video)

The Australian director of one of the most revered sagas in film history as mad max proposes a fable as delirious as capricious, which draws from genres such as adventure, fantasy and romance. with elements of Arabian Nights and Joseph Campbell, this surreal and hallucinatory film that had its world premiere in the Official Selection (out of competition) at the last Cannes Film Festival, offers a huge display of visual effects, a lot of creativity and a few surprises.

once upon a time there was a genius (Three Thousand Years of Longing, Australia-United States/2022): Address: George Miller. Cast: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Nicolas Mouawad, Aamito Lagum, Megan Gale, Zerrin Tekindor, Oğulcan Arman Uslu, Zack Braddy, Anna “Betty” Adams, and Burcu Gölgedar. Screenplay: George Miller and Augusta Gore, based on the short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, by AS Byatt. Photography: John Seale. Editing: Margaret Sixel. Music: Tom Holkenborg. Distributor: BF Paris. Duration: 108 minutes.



All that we can question Three Thousand Years of Longing for being bombastic, pretentious, arbitrary, confusing and overflowing, it also becomes a merit in the current scheme dominated by pre-digested and prefabricated super-productions. If one had to define it in two opposite and complementary sentences, we could say that it is a somewhat unsuccessful film and at the same time very deserving of being seen on the big screen.

Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), an expert in narratology, is in Istanbul to give a lecture on history and mythology. But soon the intellectual will give way to the fantastic. After passing through the city’s Grand Bazaar, she will awaken an ancient genie named Djinn (Idris Elba), who will grant her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

But we are not facing an emulator of Aladdin but in front of the transposition of the story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eyeby AS Byatt, which drinks from all kinds of sources (from Arabian Nights to Joseph Campbell) to offer a hallucinatory, surreal journey, with a certain new age bias and pure CGI that questions the basic elements of perception.

There is something of classic genres such as adventure films, romance and the wildest fantasy, a lot of imagination and pretensions when it comes to trying and risking (formal experimentation is welcome), but also a certain chaos and drift in the accumulation that make the somewhat chaotic, disconcerting and ultimately exhausting experience.

