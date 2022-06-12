Reviews: Review of “The Girl and the Spider” (“The Girl and the Spider”), by Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher (MUBI)

MUBI premieres this film that has won the Best Director Award (ex-aequo) and the FIPRESCI award from international critics in the Encounters competition at the Berlin Film Festival 2021.

The girl and the spider / The Girl and the Spider / Das Mädchen und die Spinne (Switzerland/2021). Script and direction: Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher, with Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi. Duration: 98 minutes. Available on MUBI from Wednesday June 15.

An imminent move, multiple arrangements in the apartment that is going to be occupied, friends who come and go, old and new neighbors, a mother who is aware of everything, workers who are there to upload and assemble furniture or fix everything that doesn’t work, various pets wandering…

The Zurcher brothersthe strange kitty / The Strange Little Cat, 2013) conceive authentic choreographies in which the characters intersect, the dialogue exchanges are confused, the memories swirl. It is a controlled chaos, a narrative with arrests of absurd humor, somewhat eccentric characters, melancholy touches and a certain lyricism.

Lisa (Liliane Amuat) is leaving the Bern apartment she shared with Mara (Henriette Confurius) and moving into a new one where she will live alone. It is a moment of instability, of change, of past stories and others to come. That precariousness, that feeling of anguish, farewell and bewilderment is what this choral and unpredictable film transmits, as capricious as it is at times fascinating.

