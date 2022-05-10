Revisiting Ringmaster’s performance ahead of the finale

On The Masked Singer season 7, Ringmaster has earned a spot in the finale scheduled for May 18, and it’s time to review all of his outstanding performances. The theme for this season of the series is The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Ringmaster, Firefly, and Prince will face off in a final composed entirely of Team Good members. McTerrier (Duff Goldman) and Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter) were also members of Team Good. As part of Group 2, Ringmaster took on Armadillo, Hydra (Penn and Teller), Lemur (Christie Brinkley), and Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday) to earn their spot in the finals.

Ringmaster’s costume is a fluffy white cat with long curly white hair and large eyes with long eyelashes. She wears a red and gold ringmaster outfit, with black gloves, black boots, and a large black top hat. Around his waist, Ringmaster of The Masked Singer wears an impressive skirt that looks like a white and gold open circus tent with black fringe.

In this season of The Masked Singer, Ringmaster wowed the panel (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger) with his incredible performances. Her diverse song choices prove she can sing anything. Now it’s time to review all of his performances, guess his identity before the thrilling series finale.

The rise of Miley Cyrus

For his first performance on The Masked Singer, Ringmaster sang an emotional version of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, which wowed the panel. The set was decorated like a circus, with dazzling pyrotechnics that made the performance even more powerful. Ringmaster received a standing ovation and prolonged applause after his stunning debut. The panel had many interesting guesses, including Nicole’s Olivia Rodrigo, Robin’s Kacey Musgraves, and Ken’s Kelly Clarkson.

Superbass by Nicki Minaj

Ringmaster showed off a completely different side of herself on her second song, while performing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” She effortlessly delivered the song’s rhythmic, wordy lyrics and catchy chorus, as she moved around the stage in her circus costume. After the energetic performance, Jenny said she was so blown away and that Ringmaster had to be “one of the greatest singing sensations of all time.” However, the panel was still puzzled and guessed singers such as Ken’s Taylor Swift (at which the audience groaned), Nicole’s Zara Larsson, and guest panelist Nicole Byer’s Olivia Rodrigo (or Alanis Morissette).

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

For Ringmaster’s Third The Masked Singer performance, she took on Whitney Houston’s legendary version of “I Will Always Love You,” which featured her powerful vocals. She filled the song with beautiful runs and demonstrated her vocal range and control. As she stood in the center of a smoky stage, she sang the song’s famous chorus with such emotion that it had the audience on their feet. Jenny called him, “the greatest performance of all time.” Robin guesses Ringmaster might be Sarah Hyland. Nicole thought she might be Maren Morris, and guest panelist Leslie Johnson speculated that she might be Kacey Musgraves.

Ringmaster is one of the greatest singers to ever perform on The Masked Singer. When it comes to her identity, she has confused the panel and fans throughout the season. However, one name that has always been mentioned by fans is Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica on the sitcom, The Goldbergs. Some fans also initially thought Ringmaster looked a lot like Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice. Victorious. Everyone will have to wait until the finale to find out who Ringmaster is, but one thing is certain and that is the fact that The Masked Singer fans will always love it.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

