Revolution in diagnostic technologies

The development of personalized medicine is the result of big boom of genetic sequencing technologies, thanks to which it has become possible to analyze the genetic profile, your lifestyle or what factors increase the risk of suffering from a disease.

The report ‘Towards a humanistic use of technology: A look at the health, environmental, industrial and business sectors’ (TECH meets), driven by the International University of Valencia (VIU) provides some clues in this regard. This type of medicine, they point out, is not only based on diagnosing and treating the patient, since in the process they are key three pillars: the precision diagnosis, which is based on the sequencing of the person’s DNA to obtain all their genetic data; the appropriate therapies to each patient, and processing of digital data to determine and predict the patient’s situation based on the effect of a mutation at the phenotypic level.

The sum of these three aspects is what allows patients to have a personalized experience, feel unique and, in addition, be able to prevent certain pathologies or predict how a patient will respond to a drug

This preventive or predictive medicine, as well as personalized, is currently being achieved thanks to important diagnostic technologies such as digital twins. This technological solution, based on artificial intelligence and whose growth in the next five years is estimated at more than 41%has the objective of recreating the digital clone of an organ or even the entire body of the patient, from millions of personal data that are collected through various health exams that are updated on a recurring basis.

Another fundamental aspect is the device miniaturization. This advance consists of the creation of small wireless sensors that can be implanted in living cells of the human body to monitor the patient’s health status, through the changes that the cell experiences over time. The result of this innovation is the ability to prevent and define the most appropriate therapy.

The most relevant contribution of personalized medicine is prevention, since diseases cannot be considered as ‘boxes’, given that each pathology is different and each human being reacts to it in a different way

The wearables they are intelligent electronic devices that are placed on some part of the human body in order to monitor some physiological variables of the patient in real time. Thanks to them, the patient becomes an active subject in the control of his own state of health, since supported by 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence or machine learning, they provide information on blood pressure, sleep patterns or sedentary lifestyle. In this way, early diagnoses, personalized treatment or management of chronic diseases can be made.

Finally, they highlight the computational mapping system. The development of this non-invasive technology serves to produce a map of the heart in real time, without the need to intervene on the patient. This seeks to predict a cardiac anomaly, since this interactive map shows the critical points of arrhythmia in any part of the heart.

