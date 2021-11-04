RFI wins the 500 million tender for ERTMS in four regions

from Short railway of 03 November 2021

FS Group press release

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Italiane Group) has awarded the tender for the design and construction of the ERTMS (European Rail Transport Management System) for an amount of approximately 500 million euros with a reduction of 4.5% , the most advanced system for the supervision and control of train running, in Sicily, Lazio and Abruzzo and Umbria.

The works will be carried out by a grouping of companies whose lead partner is Hitachi Rail and the principal companies Alstom Ferroviaria and Ceit, set up as a temporary association.

The tender represents the first step in the technological projects financed by the PNRR and will involve approximately 700 kilometers of railway lines. In particular, approximately 480 kilometers of tracks in Sicily, 150 kilometers of the former Umbra Central Railway and 80 kilometers of the Roccasecca – Avezzano line will be equipped with the new technology.

These interventions represent 50% of the first objective indicated by the European Union for the realization of technological projects financed by the PNRR, that of equipping 1,400 kilometers of railway lines with the ERTMS system by December 2024. A plan that provides for a total of almost 3 billion euros for the implementation of this technology on over 3,400 kilometers of network by 2026, in line with RFI’s goal of installing the system on all 16,700 kilometers of line.

The European Rail Transport Management System promotes interoperability between railway operators from different countries and improves performance, allowing the passage of a greater number of trains and contributing to greater punctuality. Furthermore, through the information exchanged between the ground and on-board subsystem, it is possible to follow, moment by moment, the running of the train, providing the driver with all the information necessary for driving, with the activation of the emergency braking in the event that it does not all parameters are met or the train speed exceeds the permitted speed.

A technology applied up to now to high speed but created to be adaptable to all types of lines, which will thus be extended to both regional lines and other lines thanks to the parallel and coordinated equipment of the trains. This will also have a positive effect both on the landscape level, thanks to the elimination of the signaling systems that today line the tracks, and on the environmental one, for the energy savings that the system allows by regulating the speed, acceleration and braking in the best possible way. of trains.

