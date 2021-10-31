Rhythm World Championships: gold and silver for the blue ‘farfalle’ – Sport

Closing with World title and a silver for the ‘Butterflies’ of rhythmic gymnastics. In Kitakyushu, Japan, the blue are world champions with hoops and clubs, and vice-champions in the exercise with the 5 balls. Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Martina Santandrea and Daniela Mogurean – with the Laura Paris reserve – become world champions with hoops and clubs with 42.275 points, ahead of Russia and Japan. From the final eight to the 5 balls comes a silver, the third for Italy after that in the team All-Around and in the team one.