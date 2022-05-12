Ricardo Crespo receives threats of sexual abuse in prison and has to be protected

ANDthe actor Ricardo Crespo was sentenced to 19 years in prison after committing a crime of aggravated sexual abuse. Crespo sexually abused his daughter from the ages of 5 to 14.

After the conviction by the Attorney General of Mexico, the interpreter remains, according to the newspaper Excelsior“in the Reclusorio Oriente until there is no other resolution by the authorities.”

But his stay in the prison is not being far from comfortable, according to some reports. In fact, would have received special protection from threats from other resources.

Some inmates of the place threaten the series and television actor with sexually abusing him, in response to the acts committed towards his eldest daughter several years ago.

Months ago, her daughter Valentina broke her silence on social networks to tell her tragic story. After receiving the support of family and friends, Ricardo Crespo’s daughter recounted the events that occurred on her Instagram account.

“This video is difficult, but important to me. I experienced sexual abuse from my father since I was five years old, this was from five to 14 years old. October of last year, I decide to talk first with my mom, my grandmother and brother. I tell you and I ask you to please not do anything about it yet, “he came to comment on that publication.