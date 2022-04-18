Ricardo Montaner worries his fans after an unfortunate message for his granddaughter Indigo

The singer Ricardo Montaner worried more than one of his followers by stating that he had already had to go through the first separation from his granddaughter Indigo who was born in early April. However, it was a week ago when her parents published the first images of the baby, in which they confirmed that she had already been born.

“Just a few days ago he was born and we already faced our first separation, lI miss her and just a while ago I left her at her house with her parents, coming back is my next goal in life… #Indigo,” the singer wrote on his Twitter account.

Just a few days ago she was born and we already faced our first separation, I miss her and just a while ago I left her at home with her parents, coming back is my next goal in life…#Indigo @Montanerevaluna @CamiloMusica @MSRMMM – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) April 16, 2022

The singer ever since his daughter Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry broke the news that she was pregnant, he was quite happy about the news, thus being for that moment the most anticipated by the whole family. She always sent messages of love and affection to her youngest, reminding her that she was not alone.

Last Wednesday, April 6, on the ‘Despierta América’ program, they broke the news that Indigo had been born. As a result of this announcement, the entire press was in charge of spreading the information about her birth, announcing that she was a girl, since her parents did not want to reveal it until she came into this world.

For its part, Indigo’s grandfather stated that he was impressed with the “career” that all the media had to see who would break the news first. She then explained that they should remain calm because it was still missing.

Later, in a message published through Twitter, he said that he did not sleep at home that night, leaving more than one with the unknown reason after not knowing if it was happiness or the alleged cries of the newborn.

After the information was released, Montaner took the opportunity to show how grateful he was for the arrival of this new member of the family. Therefore, he said that they could congratulate the “grandfather of #Indigo”, while assuring that God had been good to them again.

You can now congratulate the grandfather of #Indigo …

It is beautiful, we are happy.

God has been good again.- Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) April 9, 2022

To date, it has not been possible to see more than the arms or legs of the baby, for which, many are curious to know what it will be like physically, while the singer’s father assured that he looks like Evaluna.

Just days after she was born, the little girl has a clothing line inspired by her and was created by three women, including her grandmother Marlene Rodríguez, Evaluna’s mother.

It may interest you:

· Evaluna Montaner’s mother published a moving photo of Indigo

“The Tribe Grew”: Camilo and Evaluna revealed the first photos of their newborn daughter

Camilo Echeverry’s ex denounced that they are passing their baby off as Indigo