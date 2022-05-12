Ricardo Peláez does not love Cadena; he has another new DT ready

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara will seek to extend their good pace and performance under the reins of Richard Chain in the technical direction, because in the first leg of the Closing League 2022 they could tie their sixth consecutive victory in the MX League and take a small step forward in the Qualifiers against the Atlas red and black.

El Rebaño looks like the most established team in this Liguilla and despite the great work of Richard Chain As interim technical director, the strategist does not have the support of his sports director, Ricardo Peláez, who has already avoided talking about the continuity of the strategist.

Also read: Norma Palafox “celebrates” with hot dance in mini short (Video)

The reality is that the Rojiblanco director has no plans to leave the team to Ricardo Cadena for the Apertura 2022, this despite the results he has achieved in the short term, practically ‘reviving’ the chiverío team, who had their classification at risk Repechage.

Ricardo Peláez was asked about the future of Ricardo Cadena in the Flock and he replied: “I’m not going to talk about that subject” Does he deserve to continue in the Flock? �� �� #ChivasvsAtlas �� ����

��️ Thursday, May 12

⌚ 9:00 PM

�� Aztec 7

�� https://t.co/CJ3VNc7IDc and our App pic.twitter.com/J2eMeV8hty – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes)

May 10, 2022





According to the information filtered by the journalist Miguel Arizpe in his column for Mediotiempo, Ricardo Peláez did not think that Cadena would have such good results with Chivas and in fact he has already confirmed the arrival of a new technical director for the following semester.

This would have ‘divided’ the Chivas board, because while Peláez already has his ideal candidate, the rest of the board does think about giving Cadena a chance, as they are aware that he has done an outstanding job in a very short time.

Internal sources of the club would have revealed to the journalist that in Chivas they would bet on the continuity of Cadena, but Peláez feels that they are indebted to him, since they have not allowed him to choose any of the technical directors who have passed through the bench at his discretion. rojiblanco while he has been in sports management.

Which coach has Ricardo Peláez ‘chosen’ for Chivas?

The coach that Peláez has considered is the Argentine Sebastián Beccacece, coach of Marcelo Bielsa’s ‘school’.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas, one of the 3 possible destinations for Hugo González