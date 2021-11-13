Rich and poor, this is where the “scroungers” of Umbria live and who has the heaviest bank account

The pandemic did not stop the growth – indeed it pushed it further – of bank deposits of families and businesses in Umbria, which in 2020 increased by another 13%, reaching the figure monstre of € 14.046 billion (excluding data from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), an increase of € 1.616 billion compared to 2019, demonstrating that households and businesses in the region have further increased their preference for liquidity, parking savings in liquid instruments or easily liquidated as current accounts or in any case direct short-term financial investments, meaning the persistence of a climate of uncertainty.

And if the greatest growth in bank deposits in 2020 in percentage terms occurred in Marsciano, Città di Castello, Acquasparta, Gualdo Tadino and Bastia Umbra, Orvieto continues to be the most “liquid” Umbrian municipality, that is, it has the highest value at level of average bank deposits per inhabitant, including newborns and over 100s. Immediately after Orvieto, again for per capita bank deposits, there are Perugia, Norcia, Città della Pieve and Magione. The increase was stronger in the province of Perugia (+ 13.4%) than in that of Terni (+ 11.3%).

Table 2. Per capita bank deposits in Umbrian municipalities 2020 and 2019

This is the picture that emerges from the data provided at the municipal level by the Bank of Italy and processed by the Mediaco043 agency, directed by Giuseppe Castellini, which essentially “highlight an age of uncertainty that drives Umbrian (but also Italian) families and businesses to keep the savings still, ‘idle’, both as a precaution and because the risk / return ratio is considered too high to allocate this amount of money differently. All this – reflects Castellini – facilitated by very low inflation that does not cause savings to lose real value, although held in short-term instruments that yield nothing and which, considering the management costs, often even give a negative return, although in light form “.

The Mediacom report again notes that the growth of bank deposits in Italy did not stop in 2021, despite the winds of economic recovery. Bank deposits, at 31 August 2021, amounted to over 2 thousand 041 billion euros, +104.84 billion compared to August 2020 (+ 5.4%) and +208.12 billion euros (+ 11.4%) compared to in August 2019, while in the last five years (August 2021 – August 2016) deposits increased by 355.383 billion (+ 21.1%). As for Umbria, economic growth recorded in 2021 did not slow down the increase in bank deposits in the region either. In August 2021 these amounted to 20.493 billion euros in Umbria, +1.687 billion (+ 9.8%) compared to August 2020, therefore much more than the national average (+ 5.4%). Between 2021 and 2019, Umbrian bank deposits grew by 3.248 billion euros (+ 18.4%), also in this case well above the national average. In the last 5 years (2021-2016) the growth of bank deposits in Umbria was almost 5 billion euros, equal to + 31.4% (national average + 21.1%). Also in Umbria it is noted that the largest percentage increase is due to the deposits of companies (between 2021 and 2019 + 43%), while those of consumer households increase less than the national average.

Going into detail, bank deposits in Umbria increased between 2019 and 2020 by 1.62 billion euros, equal to + 13%. The largest increase in the province of Perugia (+ 13.4%) compared to that of Terni (+ 11.3%). It should be noted that in no Umbrian municipality is there a minus sign, even if the growth rates of deposits between the municipality and the municipality are very diversified. At the level of individual municipalities, in 2020 in terms of percentage growth in bank deposits compared to 2019, Marsciano (+ 28%, +43 million euros), Città di Castello (+ 27.8%, 174.4 million) , Acquasparta (+ 23.3%, +13.9 million), Gualdo Tadino (+27 million) and Bastia Umbra (+ 19.8%, +70.7 million euros). Followed by Foligno (+ 18.4%), Giano dell’Umbria (+ 17.9%) and Gubbio (+ 17.8%). The ‘top ten’ is completed by Deruta (+ 16.9%) and Norcia (+ 16.4%).

On closer inspection, the primacy of the growth of bank deposits occurs in 2020 for the indistinct group of ‘reserved municipalities’ (these are those municipalities in which fewer than three bank branches operate), in which deposits increase by 36.6% ( +268.6 million euros).

Queuing for growth is Castiglione del Lago (+ 2.5%), Orvieto (+ 3.3%, equal to +17.7 million), which still maintains the Umbrian municipality lawn with the highest level of deposits per capita, Nocera Umbra (+ 9.4%), Spoleto (+ 9.5%) and Fabro (+ 9.7%). The growth of deposits in Perugia is below average (+ 10.1%, against + 13% of the regional average), which in any case maintains the second place as regards deposits per inhabitant, while Terni brand + 13.3%.

Despite a low growth compared to the regional average, Orvieto maintains the primacy of the most ‘liquid’ municipality in the region, with 27 thousand 352 euros of deposits per inhabitant, including infants and over 100 years old. Followed by Perugia (26 thousand 928 euros per inhabitant), Norcia (25 thousand 2917), Città della Pieve (23 thousand 974) Magione (21 thousand 388). Completing the ‘top ten’ are Panicale (21,000 274), Città di Castello (20,000 888), Giano dell’Umbria (20,000 547), Fabro (20,000 406) and Bastia Umbra (20,000 055).

It should be noted that, in terms of bank deposits per inhabitant, the municipality of Perugia (26 thousand 928 euros) outclasses that of Terni (14 thousand 993). Basically, for every 100 euros of Terni bank deposits in Perugia there are 179.6. On average, the province of Perugia is also much richer in liquidity than that of Terni: 17 thousand 337 euros against 13 thousand 046. At the bottom, again in terms of deposits per inhabitant, there are Nocera Umbra (6 thousand 705), Amelia (7 thousand 789), Narni (9 thousand 750), Gualdo Tadino (10 thousand 049), Passignano (10 thousand 735). The ‘reserved municipalities’, despite the net growth in bank deposits in 2020, amounted to a very low average of deposits per inhabitant: 6 thousand 705 euros.

Table 1. Total bank deposits by municipality for years 2020 and 2019

To give an idea of ​​the notable differences, it is enough to compare the first and last of the ranking: for every 100 euro of bank deposits existing in Nocera Umbra, in Orvieto there are 351.2.

At the bottom, Nocera Umbra has an index of deposits per inhabitant of 48, therefore more than half of the regional average, Amelia of 52.7, Narni of 60 and so on. At the provincial level, the impact of the province of Perugia (106.8) is above the regional average, while that of the province of Terni is much below (index 80.3).