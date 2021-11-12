Richemont sells Ynap. Enter Farfetch, new members expected – Corriere.it

While announcing 63% growth results in the first six months ended September 30 and operating profits better than analysts’ expectations, the Swiss giant Richemont finally gives substance to the rumors that have been chasing each other on the market for at least a year: Farfetch will join Yoox net a porter (Ynap), the company founded by the Italian entrepreneur Federico Marchetti and of which Richemont had taken control three years ago and then removed it from the stock exchange. Farfetch is in turn an e-commerce platform, although with a different structure from that of Ynap, it was founded and is led by José Neves: a statement released by Richemont this morning, November 12, announces that Farfetch will enter as a partner of minority in Ynap. The note speaks of “advanced negotiations” for entry into the capital.

Farfetch will not, however, be the only new shareholder: «Other players in the sector and investors have already expressed their interest in investing in Yoox Net a porter together with Richemont and Farfetch. The final goal – says the Richemont statement – is that Yoox net a porter be a neutral platform, without controlling shareholders ». Who are the other possible partners? Observers are looking for them in the alliance signed in November a year ago by Richemont and Farfetch on Ynap in China. And for this reason the main suspect is the Pinault family, owner of Kering, the French group that controls Gucci among others and that had invested in the November 2020 agreement through the holding Artemis. Another investor could be the Chinese giant Alibaba, the fourth partner of the Richemont-Farfetch-Pinault alliance on Ynap in China. Amazon has also recently made its name on the market because despite its global strength it has not managed to break into the luxury segment.



It was precisely the agreement signed in November last year, with an investment of 1.15 billion dollars, that gave strength to the market rumors about a sale of Ynap, demonstrating Richemont’s desire to find new partners for the platform. e-commerce. After taking control of it, and despite the announced plans, the Swiss group led by Johann Rupert had in fact failed to develop Ynap, while its competitor Farfetch was growing in weight. The decision also weighs on the activist investor Dan Loeb who bought a stake in Richemont pushing for change. The announcement of the new partners takes place not far from the definitive exit of Federico Marchetti, who had founded Yoox, the most important Italian tech company in the world of luxury, in turn merged with the English Net a porter.

Meanwhile, Richemont also recovers what was lost in the pandemic. The press release on the half-year data ended September 30 said that sales rose double-digit in all business areas, channels and regions compared to the previous year period, “significantly” exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In the six months, sales reached € 8.9 billion, + 63% at effective exchange rates and + 65% at constant exchange rates, with “triple-digit growth in the Americas”. The group’s operating profit was 1.95 billion euros, higher than 1.49 billion expected by analysts. Profit for the period rose to 1,249 million euros. The group was driven by jewelery with growth of 36% at effective exchange rates and 41% at constant exchange rates.

