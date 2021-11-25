Ridley and the blockbuster flop: “Damn Millennials” – Magazine

by Chiara Di Clemente The fault of the flop of your penultimate film? For 83-year-old Ridley Scott, it lies in the fact that among the cinema audience there are so many young people with their brains crushed by smartphones. “It’s an audience that has grown up on these fucking cell phones – the English filmmaker said verbatim to the American comedian Marc Maron’s podcast” WTF “-. Millennials don’t learn anything unless you step on your cell phone, or Facebook. It’s the wrong direction. they have taken, and I believe that we are wrong to trust this last generation. ” The flop is the one – not for two lire – of The Last Duel: premiered at the last Venice Film Festival, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who also write the screenplay and are executive producers) with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, it cost $ 100 million but – out …

The fault of the flop of his penultimate film? For 83-year-old Ridley Scott, it lies in the fact that among the cinema audience there are so many young people with their brains crushed by smartphones. “It’s an audience that has grown up on these fucking cell phones – the English filmmaker said verbatim to the American comedian Marc Maron’s podcast” WTF “-. Millennials don’t learn anything unless you step on your cell phone, or Facebook. It’s the wrong direction. they have taken, and I believe that we are wrong to trust this last generation. “

The flop is the one – not for two lire – of The Last Duel: premiered at the last Venice Film Festival, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who also write the screenplay and are executive producers) with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, it cost 100 million dollars but – released in the US in mid-October – it has grossed only 27 so far. duel of God “between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris who had raped the man’s wife. The film unfolds over three flashbacks, in the third the woman – even at the risk of being burned at the stake – has the courage to publicly denounce the rape.

Theme in step with the MeToo well highlighted during the promotion of the film, evocative and truculent scenario in step with the triumphs of the Throne of Swords, cast of great charm pulled by Affleck who showed up at all the previews kissing the rediscovered Jennifer Lopez, for joy of paparazzi and gossip fans. Nonetheless, The Last Duel for now is far from being a success that at least smooths out the large investment made in the work by Disney. Obviously Ridley – while claiming in the Maron podcast that he has no regrets either for this or for all of his other films – may have a bit of bitterness. This is the only way to explain a similar frontal attack on the same generation that in these hours has already transformed its latest film House of Gucci into a social catchphrase, with the viral memes of Lady Gaga-Patrizia making the sign of the cross by chanting in the his English with a strong Italian accent: “In the name of the father, of the son and of the Gucci family”. From the height of his 83 years, it is also true that Scott does not know it, and that he also confuses between the Millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation Z (those born between the late 90s and the late 90s). 2000).

According to the studies of Oxford professor Sarah Ogilvie just published in the book Gen Z, Explained: The Art of Living in a Digital Age, there is actually one to trust in today’s teenagers: maybe they watch videos of her lessons at triple speed. “because this forces them to concentrate, and they are not tempted to go and look at their social networks”, explains prof. Negative example? No, “Example of how savvy they are about the Internet economy.”

A generation that Ogilvie considers better than the previous ones: non-narcissistic, “definitely tolerant; they are very sensitive and attentive to other people, and they care about them, even in the use of language”. Activists in defense of the environment, positively influenced by the “multitasking” ease with which they collectively master technological resources. Maybe they’re not used to long movie times anymore – but who knows? watch them ten hours of tragic anticapitalistic South Korean fiction in the original with subtitles – but perhaps not even interested in that precise Ridley Scott film because they prefer Spider-Man like who knows Wes Anderson, or Carax. In short, a case, not a total cinematic debacle.

“For a strange” mobile “lexical joke, it has the same name as the means used for the transfer of prisoners”, notes the psychologist Luciano Di Gregorio, explaining that the evil object can become a prison for the mind, even depriving us of our freedom “of the inner world: of silence, of waiting, of the real communication of love”. The theme of the brain smashed by smartphones is undoubtedly left: but it is to be understood in which heads this brain floats. And maybe it’s not just the heads of the very young.