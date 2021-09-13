Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky befriend Nicki Minaj’s son in new photos posted by rapper

The son of Nicki Minaj he met two exceptional uncles: Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky!

The 38-year-old rapper shared images of a reunion with the 33-year-old singer and her boyfriend and artist of the same age. In a photo you can see here on Instagram, they pose sitting on the sofa with Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty and their little one.

Then she posted a selfie video with her colleague and one with RiRi’s niece, Majesty, aged 7.

“The Barbzes want to tell you that you are cute. Do you want to tell the Barbz something?“the star asks the child.”Ciaooo“Majesty answers adorably. Rihanna intervenes by asking:”Do you love them? Tell him“. And she: “I love you“.

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna had collaborated in 2011 on the song Fly. In the comments, fans hope this reunion can be a sign that the two artists can return to sing together in new music. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, the rapper’s son is about to turn one year old: he was born on September 30, 2020. Nicki has not yet revealed the name but, while chatting with her fans, she explained that he had been very close to being called. Ninja:

“A lot of people said they liked it but I thought, ‘Nah’. His name was supposed to be Ninja. I changed it at the last minute“he had told.

ph: getty images