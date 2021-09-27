News

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky would be spending the holidays together in Barbados

There is still no official confirmation as to whether Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are a couple, but there is a big hint that they would be spending the holidays together!

The rapper was seen landing in Barbados starting the rumors that he reached her for Christmas, since the singer has been there since last week on the island where she was born and where he currently owns a beachfront villa.

To prove that the 32-year-old has returned home, there is a video from a fan who met her by chance.

She herself, in person, Rihanna“announces the fan in the video, while the artist (with its new mullet cut) answers laughing under the mask: “At a random gas station and we’re not even getting gas. We’re not even driving“.

The fan thanks her for making her Holidays more special: “It happens once in a million. My Christmas just got happier“. Rihanna concludes screaming proudly:”Barbados! “.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past there has already been talk of a possible relationship.

But the new couple alert has gotten much more insistent in the last month, when People has confirmed that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky would be together after they were seen having dinner in New York.

A source later related that they would already be inseparable.

