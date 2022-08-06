Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would they have separated?

This Friday, April 15, rumors that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have separated are panicking social networks.

It’s a twist that no one would have imagined would come. This Friday, April 15, Rihanna is trending on Twitter not because she gave birth or unveiled a new album, but because it seems that she has separated from her companion A$AP Rocky. It is in any case the crazy rumor that agitates the social networks. Since the announcement of the pregnancy of the interpreter of “Diamonds”, the couple had multiplied the appearances in recent months and seemed more in love than ever. But multiple sources reportedly claimed the Fenty founder ended her relationship with the rapper due to infidelity.

A$AP Rocky allegedly cheated on Rihanna

Rihanna would have surprised A$AP Rocky in very bad shape with Amina Muaddi, an Italian designer. The latter has been collaborating for a few years with the businesswoman for her brand Fenty. She is also the companion of the French humorist, Fary. Many Internet users have also reacted on Twitter: “I’m shocked, A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna”, “How can he do this to her plus she’s pregnant”, “I hope this rumor is totally false” , can we read. If the news seems to have taken on a very large scale, for the moment neither of the two artists has reacted.

Read also >> The eventful love life of Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for about ten years. Before forming a couple, they were friends and…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also