Rihanna Announces Return With ‘Black Panther 2’ Soundtrack After Six Years

The singer has found her way back to the studios. After six years of absence, Rihanna formalized, Wednesday October 26, 2022, her participation in the soundtrack of the film Black panther: wakanda forever which will be released on November 9 in France, notes franceinfo .

The music, titled lift me upwill be released this Friday, October 28, as announced by the artist on Twitter.

She reveals, in this 14-second video, a short sound extract illustrated by a capital “R”, for Rihanna, with the typology used for black panther 2.

Tribute to the main actor of the first opus

A title “symbolic”according to a press release quoted on the site of variety and published by the film team, since it pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the main actor of the first opus of this Marvel, who died in 2020 at the age of 43.

The film’s soundtrack was co-written by Rihanna, along with Nigerian songwriter Tems, Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson and the film’s director Ryan Coogler, points out She .

This return of the RnB star comes a month after the announcement of his participation in the Super Bowl halftime concert on February 12, 2023.