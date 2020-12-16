Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty



December 16, 2020 by Editorial staff



Rihanna enlists Goldman Sachs to find new capital to invest in Savage x Fenty. To break the news is the New York Times, according to which the goal of the pop star, who controls the lingerie brand with TechStyle Fashion Group, is to raise 100 million dollars (about 82 million euros). Neither TechStyle Fashion Group nor Goldman Sachs responded to the American newspaper’s request for comment.

“Rihanna’s personal brand – reads on Wwd -, from his beauty empire to apparel businesses, is known for inclusiveness. The launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 included 40 shades of foundation, while the lingerie brand has an extended sizing offering. Savage x Fenty has recently expanded to include men’s proposals ”. If the rumors were to prove true, the new capital would represent a springboard for global expansion for the Rihanna label.

Savage x Fenty is a different reality from the new luxury house Fenty, whose project was launched in 2019 by the Barbadian singer and Lvmh. The latter, unlike what happens for the underwear brand and for the line Fenty Beauty , would struggle to take off. The president and CEO of the French giant Bernard Arnault she has repeatedly emphasized her appreciation for the artist-entrepreneur, without however dwelling on the clothing line. Last October, LVMH admitted to Wwd, that the project is still a “work in progress”.









