Rihanna flourished in her new life: the first revelations about her daily life as a mom

Becoming a mother for the first time on May 13, Rihanna would be living her best life. This is revealed by someone close to the singer’s entourage who made adorable confessions about the star’s new daily life.

From friendzone to true love, there is only one step and it is not Rihanna who will say the opposite. After having lived a tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown or even a long history with Hassan Jameel, it seems that the man the singer needed was much closer than she thought since it is A$ AP Rocky. If he never stopped expressing his feelings for him, the rapper only got closer to Riri in love in 2020.

Moreover, Rihanna has made beautiful confidences concerning her darling to whom she would have secretly married. “People don’t get out of the friend zone easily with me (…) My mother identifies people very quickly. There are guys I’ve dated that she doesn’t even want to look at today. But him, she was seduced from the start” she confessed about him in the columns of Vogue.

Rihanna fulfilled by her family life

The last weeks of pregnancy for Rihanna have been put to the test. Between the arrest of her boyfriend who forced her to cancel the babyshower or rumors of infidelity, the star has seen all the colors. Worries quickly erased by a great happiness: the birth of his son on May 13th.

Since then, Rihanna has been on her little cloud. At least that’s what someone close to the interpreter of Diamonds found. “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing very well, assures a source to People. Their baby boy is in good health and Rihanna is simply in awe of him. She was really, really excited to be a mom. And she loved it. Meeting his son was of course also extremely special. From now on, Rihanna barely leaves him. She’s a fantastic mom.”

And the anonymous informant adds: “She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles because she has a big house with a garden. She likes to sit outside with her baby. The least we can say is that she does not seem in a hurry to return to work. At the moment, what she prefers is to be quiet with her baby. Revelations that are a pleasure to read but which risk disappointing those who thought they would see her again soon in the recording studio!