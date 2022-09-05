Rihanna improvises herself as a waitress in a Michelin-starred restaurant!

Rihanna is once again talking about her. And for good reason, the star improvised as a waitress in a starred restaurant.

Rihanna continues to be talked about

The reputation of the 34-year-old singer is well established. And for good reason, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows, Rihanna, the interpreter of Diamonds.

Even more since the latter became the best paid singer in the world. Yes because, for those who missed this info, Rihanna became this summer the youngest billionaire.

One thing is for sure, Rihanna is a real business woman. And for good reason, between her career in music and her cosmetics brand, she spares no effort.

In both environments, everything seems to succeed for him then. But, it is not because Rihanna is known to all that these products are unanimous. Quite the contrary!

The proof, his new daring collection for Fenty Beauty divided his fans. Indeed, some found that the singer had done a little too much.

The singer improvises herself as a waitress in a Michelin-starred restaurant

In recent months, Rihanna has had a string of outings. Most of the time, she has parties with her darling, ASAP Rocky, the 33-year-old rapper.

So, last August, the singer spent a crazy night in new york with her lover. Yes because, it is not, because the two stars have become parents, that they should not take time for them. Quite the contrary!

But, Rihanna also makes a point of honor to spending time with his friends. This is why the young woman went out to the restaurant with them.

During this evening, the singer improvised as a waitress in a Michelin-starred restaurant. What more destabilize one of his fans.

So, Rihanna helped the staff of the starred restaurant Michelin Caviar Russe, to tidy up the room. And this, after she and a group of friends asked to stay open after closing.

Rihanna was therefore seen helping the room staff to clean and put the bar stools back in place. One thing is certain, the approach of the star had to drop these gaping.

For this evening with friends, the singer opted for a simple and effective look. Thus, the star wore, loose jeans, a No Limit Records jersey.

All with a pair of pointed lace-up heels and a Tiffany & Co jewel. In short, the singer was divided for her evening.

WavyPeter/Splash News/ABACA