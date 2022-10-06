Rihanna opens up about her Super Bowl halftime show

Four months before taking the stage at State Farm Stadium to host the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna briefly opened up about how she feels about competing in the sporting event on most popular of the year in the United States.

” I’m nervous. But also excited! “, told the 34-year-old star to the site TMZas a reporter approached her while she was out shopping.

Rihanna, however, remained silent when asked if she intended to perform this concert solo or in the company of guest artists, more particularly A$AP Rocky, her spouse and the father of her son born last May.

Recall that Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna will succeed Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent who performed last year’s halftime show. The rappers had themselves succeeded The Weeknd in 2021 as well as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Haven’t released an album since Anti released in 2016, Rihanna could take the opportunity to promote her new record long awaited by her fans. It will also be the first performance of the singer from Barbados for more than 5 years.