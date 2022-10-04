Rihanna plans to tap around 50 artists, including Ye, for the 2022 Super Bowl Half Time Show

Since RiRi confirmed that she would give herself to warm up the animation of the Super Bowl LVII halftime, all eyes are now on her. In a video posted on social networks, we discover the rumors about this amazing show.

A panoply of criticisms and speculations leveled at the artist

There are still plenty of criticisms on social media about the pop star and his betrayal. Most indeed allude to the artist’s early disappearance and his estrangement from music for years. His new claim to Super Bowl halftime is a “hypocrisy” according to shipowners.

On Instagram, Kanye West posted a post that referenced a screenshot of a review of the DailyMail. This article suggested that Rihanna “was considering a list of 50 possible guest artists” when he came on at halftime. Kanye is among the potential names hoped for.

Already, shortly after her reappearance, Rihanna returns to the studio with her fiancé A$AP Rocky. Thus, it is very likely that he will be one of those who will be invited to support the pop star in order to produce an extraordinary event.

Also, other stars are also on the menu in said article. In particular, it is mentioned Paul McCartney who, by the way, has already joined the ranks of Rihanna and Ye on “FourFveSeconds” not forgetting Bono, a prominent U2 singer. In general, all former RiRi collaborators should actually take part in the show.