Rihanna pregnant and cheated on by A$AP Rocky? Where do the rumors come from?

The rumor swells for a few hours on the social networks. Rihanna has reportedly been cheated on by her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, as she nears the end of her pregnancy. If this rumor is repeated everywhere, where does it come from and is it reliable?

Rihanna cheated on by A$AP Rocky?

According to gossip site Just Jared, the person behind the rumor is fashion influencer LOUIS who tweeted on April 14, 2022 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke up after she caught him having sex. cheat with a stylist who works alongside him. A$AP Rocky would have known her for years. The influencer, better known under the pseudonym Louis via Roma adds that it would have taken place during the Paris Fashion Week.

Just Jared clarified that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen together on April 1 and 6, 2022. Remember that Paris Fashion Week was held in early March. For the moment, no one has confirmed, or denied, this rumor: neither the singer, nor the rapper, nor the stylist.

Rihanna A$AP Rocky soon to be parents

This rumor comes as Rihanna slowly reaches the end of her pregnancy. She has known A$AP Rocky for many years. She even offered to provide the first part of one of her tours. The two stars were very good friends but never single during the same periods. Finally, it was during the Covid pandemic that they got closer and chose to spend the confinement together. It was while leaving to travel in a van that they fell very much in love.

Questioned by Vogue US, Rihanna explained that this baby was a nice surprise: “Planned? I wouldn’t say that I had planned it. I didn’t do anything against it either. I don’t know when I ovulate or anything. either like this. We just had a lot of fun… And then I took a test. Wasted no time. I called him [ASAP Rocky, ndlr] and showed him the result. By the next morning, I was in a doctor’s office and our journey began.”



Today, Rihanna continues appearances with modern and extravagant fashion outfits putting her baby bump in the spotlight.