Rihanna will go to the Super Bowl

The 34-year-old singer announced her coming to the Superbowl on social media.

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of nine Grammy Awards broke the news by posting a photo on social media on Sunday of her arm holding a soccer ball. The NFL later shared the same image on Twitter with the caption “Let’s GO” and the hashtag SBLVII.

“Rihanna is a one-of-a-kind artist who has been a cultural force throughout her careerNFL music chief Seth Dudowsky said in a statement.

Rihanna, 34, has sold over 250 million records worldwide. Taylor Swift was originally offered as the halftime headliner, but TMZ reported on Friday that she declined.

The league announced earlier this week that Apple Music has replaced Pepsi as the halftime show sponsor.

The NFL said more than 120 million viewers watched the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. This show just won an Emmy Award for Best Variety Show (Live).

Past Super Bowl performers include Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Paul McCartney and Madonna.