Rihanna will reappear in the 2023 Super Bowl after six years of absence

The Barbados star has announced a big comeback. Rihanna will be the protagonist of the coveted intermission of the Superbowl next February 12 in Arizona. She herself confirmed her return to music on Sunday with a photo of her hand holding an NFL football on Instagram and Twitter.

Her appearance on America’s most-watched sporting and television event – soccer World Cup finals have the most viewers – will be the singer’s first performance in six years.

The 34-year-old ‘Umbrella’ singer hasn’t released a new album since January 2016 when she dropped ‘Anti’, which featured the hit single ‘Work’ with rapper Drake, and her last performance was in early 2018 on the Grammy Awards.

Since then, she has been teasing her fans by releasing new songs that never came, while promoting her makeup and lingerie brands, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fentyand was welcoming her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The followers turned this tug-of-war of the singer into a continuous stream of jokes and memes on social networks. For her, this play has turned out to be a very profitable strategy with which he has accumulated a fortune of $1.4 billion (1,450 million euros), according to Forbes.

Rihanna’s main source of income comes from her line of cosmetics, FENTY BEAUTY, launched in 2017, and which it co-owns with the French luxury giant LVMH. In 2021, the brand had about $570 million revenuewhich made it the first famous named beauty line in the world behind actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Company and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

A year later they launched their lingerie brand Savage x Fenty with which he threatened the Victoria’s Secret empire with his image of diversity. The star lingerie brand of the 90s had to cancel its famous annual parade in Los Angeles because the top models that starred in them no longer represent the woman of the 20th century.

Rihanna has a 30% stake in Savage x Fenty, which is also owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH group, and is valued at $1 billion, based on the latest funding round in February 2021, where it raised $115 million. This business success has made her the second richest female artist in the world, behind the American presenter Oprah Winfrey with a fortune of 2,500 million dollars, according to Forbes.

expected disk

The long absence of the Caribbean woman in music aroused all kinds of speculation about a possible definitive withdrawal. Now it turns out that Rihanna was just waiting for the perfect moment. The 15 uninterrupted minutes of acting in the Super Bowl. First sponsored by Apple Music.

Before the big event, he is expected to launch his expected ninth album. The date is still unknown. The singer has confirmed that her new music will be inspired by roots reggae and dancehall, and that her motherhood hasn’t softened her. “My fans would kill me if they waited that long for a lullaby,” the singer joked to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.

The little that is known about the album is that it will once again have the help of the producer The-Dreamwith whom he has worked since 2007, and with the multifaceted author of ‘Happy’ Pharrell Williams. And that her followers have already been in charge of giving her a name, # R9, the hashtag with which they have pressured the singer on social networks.

We will have to wait for all this to happen to see how his new songs fatten his bulging checking account. Her musical and business achievements have led her to be considered “national heroine” in your country of birth. An award given to him by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and the country’s President, Sandra Mason, in November 2021.

In recent months, Rihanna has been preparing the ground for her comeback by posting pictures of her pregnancy, recording the video for her partner’s new song ‘DMB’ on a balcony in the Bronx, and making multiple appearances at night in New York. photographed by the paparazzi. After this display of signals, the Barbados is officially back.