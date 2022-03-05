Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit Is Coming to an End, Sources Reveal

Finally, the court battle between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come to an end, sources reveal. After a lawsuit of more than a year, Ripple could experience a breath of fresh air without the eyes of the SEC pouncing on the company. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the company and the SEC have reached a settlement agreement. One of the sources added that an official announcement on the deal would be made next week.

Ripple and SEC legal war comes to an end

An anonymous user wrote On twitter:

Has anyone else heard the rumour? Settled down. All staff on the SEC vs Ripple case have been reassigned. A week until the news in public.

Furthermore, the Twitter user added that the Commission is currently hiring to process the illegal coins. The tweet has generated a lot of reactions as many eagerly awaited the end of the long-running lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple. The founder of the BitBoy Crypto YouTube channel, Ben Armstrong, also reacted to the information. Like many Ripple fans, the crypto investor hopes the rumors are true. He commented:

I can 100% confirm that I am praying this is true. I have included in my nightly prayers since October 1st.

Before the rumors about the Ripple lawsuit and the SEC came to light, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had discussed other cases with the SEC. Citing SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, Garlinghouse said the agency expects to lose some cases.

At the time, I wasn’t sure if Gary Gensler was referring to the SEC vs. Ripple case, although it seemed related.

The Ripple versus SEC lawsuit has been widely followed for its precedent-setting nature, with the SEC wanting to make an example of Ripple. Mainly, Ripple wanted to defend its interest and that of the blockchain users who benefit from the network. Most XRP holders want the lawsuit to end to see XRP listed again on US digital asset exchanges.

Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit Updates

Previously, Ripple and the SEC had an arbitration months ago that did not end in favor of both parties. Attorney Jeremy Hogan, a partner at the Hogan & Hogan law firm, shared documents showing that there will be an hour-long conversation between the SEC and Ripple. The discussion was scheduled 14 days after the fact finding close.

Hopes are high that the new Ripple and SEC negotiations may have a positive outcome. Judge Sarah Netburn has been reviewing all the relevant documents in the case behind the scenes. The documents include Garlinghouse’s discussions with select SEC representatives, documents that the SEC initially objected to filing, as well as Hinman’s 2018 speech. Jeremy Hogan said:

Yeah, a couple of months ago there was an hour long settlement discussion. No settlement was reached, which means that the next most likely time for settlement would be at mediation… which will be presented by the only NETBURN JUDGE who has seen ALL the documents on camera.

Various tests indicate that Ripple did not violate any securities laws during the XRP offering. Hopes are high that the SEC will settle with Ripple.