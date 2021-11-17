Rivian is the third largest car maker in the world, rated “too high” by many From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ 🙂 surpassed the market capitalization of some of the world’s largest automakers in just 6 days since its debut on, but according to Cathie Wood, Ark Investment Fund number one and longtime Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 advocate, the rating is “too high”.

Starting from an IPO price of $ 78 per share, Rivian (NASDAQ 🙂 reached a market valuation of 146.8 billion after the + 15.6% ($ 172.01 pa) raised on Tuesday on Wall Street, which led to the startup backed by Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Ford (NYSE 🙂 to overcome the capitalization of giants such as Toyota (T :), Volkswagen (DE 🙂 and Ford itself.

With the aim of reaching Tesla and its trillion dollars, the Californian start-up of electric vehicles is already the third car maker in the world by market capitalization but several observers have highlighted how the valuation of the stock is based on orders and future prospects and not on current production.

The electric car maker said it can produce 150,000 e-cars from its Illinois factory, with 50,000 orders ready for the R1T and R1S models, and Amazon has already ordered 100,000 electric vans. But in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Irvine-based group expects a net loss of $ 1.28 billion and revenues of no more than one million, a similar script to other electric vehicle manufacturers.

Among Rivian’s detractors, there is also Cathie Wood and her Ark Investment fund. The investor, a former Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 shareholder and cryptocurrency fan, is not buying the Californian start-up’s stock due to its “too rich” valuation relative to the company’s current value.

“Josh Brown tells us that Cathie told him Rivian’s valuation is too high even for her,” said CNBC’s Scott Wapner on the day of the IPO, despite Wood having previously invested in highly valued tech companies in the market. some of these still in “early stage”.

However, Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan could give decisive input to the electricity sector, given the amount of investment in the sector under the bill signed by the US president on Monday evening.

“The Biden administration’s investment is not hyperbole and will have a significant impact on the supply of electric vehicle refills in the United States,” said Mark Boyadjis, global automotive technology leader at IHS Markit quoted by Forbes.

For the expert, even an investment of this magnitude, however, will be “insufficient in the face of the rapid growth of electric cars that will soon come into circulation, indicating the need for further support from municipalities, public services and private investments. to bridge the gap “.