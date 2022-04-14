Road 96, the indie game that will succeed on your console | Video game

Road 96 is a procedural narrative adventure with survival elements in which players must escape from a country ruled by an authoritarian regime that is on the verge of collapse.

Road 96 tells an ever-evolving story that reveals more and more with each Race to Escape the Country, inspired by 90s road trip movies from directors like Tarantino and The Coen Brothers. The soundtrack of the game includes songs from Survival groups (Stranger Things).

This video game managed to win 5 Pegasus Awards (Best Indie Game, Accessibility, Sound Design, Narrative Design…). This title is available on April 14 for PlayStation (4 and 5) and Xbox (one and Series X|S) players

Road 96 is a beautiful and crazy road trip. The discovery of exciting places and very peculiar people on your own journey to freedom. An ever-evolving narrative adventure inspired by the works of Tarantino, the Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho. Created by the award-winning authors of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold.

Koch Media acquires the French development studio DigixArt, with which we hope to expand our portfolio of narrative games. DigixArt is behind titles like “Lost in Harmony” or “11-11 Memories Retold” and “Road 96”, which will be released on August 16. pic.twitter.com/t51P10W2v7 — Koch Media Spain (@KochMedia_es) August 6, 2021

The game has moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters and crazy situations. With a background of struggle against an authoritarian and oppressive government. A stunning visual style, a soundtrack full of ’90s hits, and thousands of routes through the game combine to allow each player to create their own unique Road 96 stories.

Ravenscourt and DigixArt are behind the development of this title that comes from the hand of Koch Media to the whole world.