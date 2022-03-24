Road to the Oscar: these are the 10 actresses who seek to enter the history of cinema in 2022 – Tvshow – 03/23/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Nothing is the same for anyone, least of all for an actor, when you win a Oscar. Or at least that’s what they say. For us mere mortals who do not aspire to such glories, it means that every time his name is mentioned it will be accompanied by the epithet “Academy Oscar nominee” or, at best, “Oscar winner.” of the Academy” and that should tempt us to see them again. Either of these two instances redefine, yes, a career.

That does not mean eternal glory or secure work: there are many trajectories for which the statuette would seem more like a curse (?Cuba Gooding Jr.?) What a blessing but that status is not taken away by anyone. Not winning an Oscar, anyway, is not the end of the world and there are many who did not need that certification to become stars.

All this unnecessary introduction is to talk about the award for best actress, which, like the other acting award (best actor, of course) is divided into two subcategories: main and supporting, a line that is often subtle and open to debate. For example, Kristen Dunst, She is the only outstanding actress and one of the engines of history in the power of the dog but is listed among the supporting actresses. where is it too Judi Dench who has a few minutes of screen time Belfast.

The actors’ union—many, but not all, of whose members are voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the institution that hands out the Oscars—awarded Jessica Chastain by The Eyes of Tammy Faye (one of the few films mentioned that were not seen in Uruguay) as the main actress Ariana Bosie (by Love without barriers) as the best secondary performer. It doesn’t mean anything: last year the actors awarded Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Yuh Jung Youn (Minari), who also won the Oscar for best supporting actress; the lead actress went to Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

The difference would be that the award is decided by all the members of the Academy (who are at the mercy of marketing campaigns, for example) over the nominees proposed by the actors themselves with, it is to be believed, more professional criteria.

The protagonists.

You have to win Kristen Stewart. On spencerthe “bio-pic” of the Chilean Paul Larrain about Lady Di, Stewart, has all the weight of the film on her fragile body, creating a new character, far from imitating such a public figure. She is the best actress of her generation and one of today’s great movie stars and she had never been nominated. It will be difficult for him to win because the film is too complicated and the critics did not like it very much.

Kidman’s composition of Lucille Ball —a great comedian and legendary figure on American television—in Being the Ricardos, goes the other way and is closer to mimesis than to creation. Kidman is a great actress (she won an Oscar for The hours) and it could be a good opportunity to remember him with a role that also has feminist edges and nostalgia for a time that was beautiful.

Chastain, the Screen Actors Guild winner, also stars as a real character: evangelical singer, host and TV personality Tammy Faye. It is a hard work that follows the protagonist for many years and includes an important physical change. It is certainly an award-winning work and the third nomination for Chastain.

Colman (on the dark daughter) and cross (on parallel mothers) make up two mothers dealing with personal and collective pasts.

The Spanish already won an Oscar for another mother on the verge of a nervous breakdown in Return who also directed Pedro Almodovar. In that sense, here he does a little more of the same, although the work with his body is totally different.

Colman, who won for his ailing queen in The favourite and last year she was nominated for the daughter on the verge of a nervous breakdown of The father works a contained sadness in the adaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante who adapted and directed Maggie Gyllenhaal. One of the great working actresses, her portrayal of loneliness and her guilt is poignant.

The delivery ones

Although it is an equally fought category, beforehand, it seems that the intensity that it achieves dunst on the power of the dog is very prominent. It is the first nomination for the actress who started working as a child and has built an interesting career: she was the girlfriend of the Spiderman but also worked with Lars Von Trier, Sofia Coppolay starred in a video clip of REM. Here he is the victim of the aggressive masculinity of the character of benedict cumberbatch.

DeBose is nominated for the same role in Love without barriers who gave the Oscar to Rita Moreno in 1962, so winning it would be an event. You have to sing, dance and give drama and in all these areas, DeBose is very good and is independent of that background.

A little more restricted (but no less prominent) is the interpretive arc of jessie buckley on the dark daughter, as the young version of Colman’s character. Buckley, the Irish actress who was also seen in the bizarre, I’m Thinking of Ending Things from charlie kaufman, is very good as that young woman who has her whole life ahead of her and feels that her children are an obstacle to going after her. There is a lot of future there.

Aunjanue Ellis has a long career (he’s in Men of Honor, Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk, among more than 70 credits) and in King Richard: A Winning Family She plays the mother of Venus and Serena Williams and an important support for the life plan outlined for them by their father played by Will Smith. It is, in the pencas that circulate through the networks, the one that would have the least chance.

Dench’s thing in BelfastI insist, it is an exaggeration. But it’s the Oscar and these things always happen.