‘Roar’ Merritt star really likes having sex with a duck

On the iPhone, there’s an autocorrect feature that tends to turn a certain confusing word into “duck.” Many, if not all of us, have faced this dilemma: “I’m so angry” on the radio.

RoarApple TV+’s new female-centric anthology from the creators THE LIGHT, blend this autocorrect nonsense into a single episode, and add Emmy-nominated Merritt Wever into the mix. A lonely woman making love with a duck. (Don’t worry: having a date is cute too.) In a time when new nonsense pops up on the timeline for hours, you shouldn’t be skimming this one. Reality: A baby mallard flies past a woman as she squeals with delight, writhing in delight on the kitchen floor. Serious.

“I don’t want to think about it,” Wever told me, with a sigh – although a few minutes ago she only said fondly of the raw duck used on set: “I feel like we made progress pretty early on Justin the duck was amazing to work with.”

But there’s more to “The Woman Who Was Fed by a Duck” than sex scenes and Justin. The duck, named Larry in the episode, whom Alisa de Wever meets in a park, actually becomes her abusive boyfriend. Their affair begins with a charlatan who talks to her blowing off the lack of attraction in ordinary men, putting himself on a pedestal the size of a duck to raise his level of understanding. me to women.

Decidedly, Chloë Sevigny is not alone when, in The last days of the disco, she said that “there’s something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck.” For some reason, these ducks have some appeal, and Wever is ready to smash them all.

What was your first reaction when you read it? short story And the script?

When I got the script, I got a note saying it was about a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship with a duck. So I knew it was going to happen. I already have this framework in place, so I don’t have the experience that I assume or hope anyone watching the episode has. Like, “Oh, she’s talking to a duck.” Oh, now she’s going out with the duck. Oh, now the duck, you know. “It’s like looking up.

That’s the original story, but why do you think one duck works well, and another doesn’t?

I know! That’s a good question. The purest and truest answer is that it is based on the story in the book, which is “The woman who was eaten by a duck”. The story of the book is very different. It was just a woman sitting on a park bench lamenting some aspect of her life, and the duck walked over and started talking to her and giving her her thoughts. Our great writer, Halley Feiffer, had a specific answer to this and a specific aspect, or take it and use it as a starting point. The truth is, I think that’s why it’s a duck.

It’s always the duck.

But letting her show a relationship can sometimes be very tricky, difficult… the dynamic can slowly develop over time. This may cause you to wonder if this is happening, if you are right, if you are wrong. It can cause you to question what you know, what you think, what you feel. It can eat you and kill you, just like this personality. The fact that she had been there with a duck made her doubt herself even more.

How does it feel to be rooted in the dynamics of an abusive relationship while having an element of fantasy?

It’s about playing things as realistically as possible and trying to stay as believable as possible in an unbelievable situation. Well, I guess all of these episodes have something in common. And then I just hope that if I treat this like it’s the most normal thing in the world that viewers will be invited to participate in that normalcy as well. But yeah, more than I could pretend to imagine what it was like to see him with new eyes.

How did you find chemistry with a duck? The chemistry you have in the episode is really there, right from the start.

[Rires] It’s funny ! I am very happy. I think working with an animal would be the episode challenge. And, all of a sudden, I feel like we’ve taken a step soon enough. Justin the duck was amazing to work with. It sounds like I’m talking bullshit, but he’s actually amazing. I think the whole episode would be us summarizing a sentence or two of a scene here and there, you know, between the duck waddling or wriggling.

He cooperated!

It was set up so that Justin Kirk, who voiced Larry, would be there with us every day, just turn off the camera, close every scene with me. So I’m going to look at this living duck – a living, breathing creature that’s looking at me and listening to me and moving its head and everything – and then I’ll let Justin Kirk do it. Having these two focal points really worked. It ends happily and feels very alive, because I don’t know! The duck can start talking at any time. The duck can leave at any time.

Do you think you are a good pair? Are they the same?

Justine and Justine? By the way, the duck was named after Justin Timberlake by Justin. The others are also named after the Backstreet Boys. Well, I think they complement each other pretty well.

Is it easy to work with ducks?

The duck is there every day. Like I said, I expected it to be this crazy, wild, tough time, but it wasn’t. The first time I hung out with Justin Duck, I didn’t realize my hands were having a startled reaction. Every time he moved his head very fast, the speculum, I always felt the urge to get my hand out of the danger zone. But that has eased. Ultimately, the hardest part of an episode is always the hardest part of any job – any acting job – that is acting.

I have to ask. How do you film the duck sex scene?

I don’t want to think about it. It’s part of the job, so we have to do it. And it’s done, we did it! But I saw it, I didn’t see it.