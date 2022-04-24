Rob Kardashian and the violence he suffered with his ex Black Chyna: “He put a gun to his head”

The kardashian family is in full judgment where blac chynaformer partner of Rob Kardashian, accuses the clan of having ended his television career.

Even though they broke up five years ago, the model went against celebrities after the show was cancelled. “Rob & Chyna“and it is suing for more than 100 million dollars.

Since 2017, the extripper filed the lawsuit against the famous family, where he alleged that Chris Jenner It was one of the culprits for which his reality show ended.

While the dynasty assures that they had to intervene in the relationship because they were worried about Rob’s life with her, who had a daughter named Dream.

“Miss White (Chyna’s real name) wanted something. She wanted to be one of them…” Clan attorney Michael Rhodes was quoted as saying. People.

“I wanted that name. The evidence will show you that Miss White would say and do anything to be part of this family.”

Rob Kardashian and his violent relationship with Chyna

According to the lawyer, when the second season of the reality show was announced, the couple had a Fight what was considered violent and the one who even, the boyfriend of the matriarch, Corey Gamblehad to intervene to end the screaming.

He also assured that they have the evidence in which details about the relationship of the now ex-partner will be shown, in which the violent acts stand out.

“[Un amigo] saw miss white put a gun to his head [a Rob]”, Said the lawyer, although it is unknown if the gun was loaded.

“Also put a telephone cord around his neck and pulled it,” added the legal expert.

According to TMZ, Chyna called it a “joke” Well, he assures that he never put his finger on the trigger. In addition, the lawyer reported that the romance ended on December 14, 2017 after the violent act and they never returned.

Likewise, both Kris and the Khloe, Kim and Kylie Jenner they also lost money after the cancellation, because they were executive producers.

“They acted against their own financial interests to protect someone they love,” he said.

Chyna received $100,000 after the cancellation, as well as another $370,000 for recording footage that could be used should they return.

For her part, the plaintiff denied the accusations through her lawyer Lynne Ciani and assured that they were still a couple and broke Rob’s shirt in a hot act.

