Rob Kardashian claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian credit:Bang Showbiz

Rob Kardashian claimed that Blac Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

The reality star, who has two children with his ex-fiancée, made the statement in court as the defamation lawsuit between the two sides continues.

When he took the stand, Rob said, “She threatened to kill her. As I said, I have no more details to give. I know she threatened my sister and that’s it. »

Kylie was dating Tyga – Chyna’s ex – at the time, while Chyna and Rob started dating soon after.

When asked why he spoke to Chyna after she threatened her sister, Chyna replied, “I was probably at the worst time of my life, and reaching out to her I was at my lowest point. my life. I was in the hospital with diabetes and ketoacidosis, and that’s when we bonded. »

He continued, “So she was threatening my sister and all these things and so on, she was reaching out to me and she was also the only person who brought me down. I chose to talk to her and ignore all the bad things with my family. I just ignored her. »

Rob also accused Chyna of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship.

The reality star said: “Watching now, this woman put a gun to my head several times. It’s a toxic relationship. »